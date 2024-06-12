According to reports, Chelsea are closer to signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise than Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea pushed to sign Olise during last year’s summer transfer window. A £35m deal looked likely to be completed at one stage but the Frenchman committed to Crystal Palace by signing a new contract.

Olise was severely hampered by injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, but he finished the season strongly as he grabbed ten goals and four assists in his 19 Premier League appearances.

Despite recently penning a contract extension, an exit is still likely this summer as a release clause is included in his new deal.

Chelsea remain interested in Olise but are not expected to have a free run at the winger, who has also been linked with Man Utd and Arsenal.

Earlier this week, Olise’s proposed move to Chelsea appeared to move a step closer to being completed as he reportedly ‘agreed terms’ with the Premier League giants.

It was noted at the time that Chelsea still had work to do if they are to finalise a deal. It’s even been claimed that they are at risk of a hijack as Olise ‘wants’ to join rivals Man Utd.

However, according to a report from 90min, Chelsea are ‘more advanced’ than Man Utd in the race to sign Olise from Crystal Palace.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea, Aston Villa ‘reach agreement’ over £42m transfer for ‘frustrated’ striker

👉 Chelsea ‘prepare three bomb signings’ as ‘major update’ on Man City summer raid emerges

👉 Kompany ‘targets’ Liverpool star as Bayern Munich select defender as alternative to £42m Chelsea man

It is noted that Olise’s release clause is a ‘complex’ one worth between £60-65m, but Man Utd ‘are yet to formally take their interest’ to Palace as a striker, centre-back, left-back and midfielder are ‘bigger positional priorities’.

‘United also feel there is no rush given Olise is a considered decision-maker, but this could hand Chelsea an advantage after they tried to sign Olise last summer but failed to trigger a complicated £35m release clause in his previous contract. ‘Chelsea are intent on signing a new winger with sources confirming to 90min that the Blues are back in the hunt for Olise. ‘While a fee in the region of £60m-£65m will ultimately be demanded if the clause is triggered, it is complicated and requires suitors to approach Crystal Palace with their intention to trigger it before meeting with Olise to discuss terms. ‘Chelsea are moving fast to try and get a deal done, other suitors like United, Manchester City and Newcastle are not concerned about falling behind as Olise is expected to take some time to deliberate the options available to him – including remaining at Palace – rather than simply accept the first offer made to him.’

READ NEXT: Ranking Michael Olise’s nine summer options… Arsenal 8th, Man Utd 7th, Crystal Palace 2nd

