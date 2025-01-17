Chelsea have ‘made enquiries’ about Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho and Red Devils target Jamie Gittens, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Garnacho has been the subject of strong interest from Napoli with the Serie A club reportedly having an approach of around £40m turned down by Man Utd.

Man Utd are believed to be keen on hanging on to Garnacho despite his poor form with the Argentina international one of the hottest prospects at Old Trafford.

It is believed that the Red Devils ‘will begin to consider a deal’ if Garnacho asks to leave for Napoli and that the Serie A side offer over £50m.

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Man Utd winger with The Athletic journalist Ornstein confirming that Chelsea have also ‘made enquiries’.

Ornstein wrote on The Athletic‘s transfer blog:

‘Chelsea have made enquiries about Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund as they consider options to bolster in the wide attacking areas. ‘The 20-year-old wingers are among multiple candidates of interest to Chelsea as they explore potential signings. ‘Conversations remain at an early stage, with Garnacho and Gittens fitting the profile the west London club are pondering to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca’s squad.’

The news of Chelsea’s interest in Gittens comes after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Man Utd are ‘seriously interested’ in the Borussia Dortmund star.

Plettenberg continued by insisting that Gittens exit from Dortmund is ‘very likely’ if the Bundesliga side fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

German reporter Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Jamie #Gittens remains a top transfer target for FC Bayern in the upcoming summer. Bayern have already held talks with his management, as they aim to sign at least one top winger. All exclusively revealed in December.

‘Should Borussia Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League, a departure of Gittens in the summer becomes very likely. #BVB FC Bayern are aware of this!

‘Also seriously interested: Manchester United. #MUFC@SkySportDE.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils could replace Garnacho if he was to leave the club in the next couple of transfer windows.

Parker told Betfred: “Regarding Garnacho, if someone new were to come in, I don’t think he holds the same as [Kobbie] Mainoo. Would he be missed in that sense? I would personally say no, not at all really, and doubt he would be missed too much if he were to go.

“It appears that he is already looking for that move anyway and will go once he thinks that a big club abroad is going to be better than Manchester United. I think he will only find out once he gets there that it won’t be the same. He will understand that where he is now is virtually as good as it gets, and he needs to show everything.”