Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly ‘scramble’ to sign Kaoru Mitoma after Brighton put him ‘up for sale’, while Barcelona ‘spread bull misinformation’.

MITOMA ‘FOR SALE’

After making over £160m through player sales this season, Brighton could also earn big this summer with Mitoma and Evan Ferguson among their pricey sellable assets.

Mitoma’s season has been disrupted by an ankle injury and the Asia Cup but he still has three goals and six assists in his 26 appearances this season across all competitions.

Several Big Six clubs are understood to have their eye on Mitoma, with it recently claimed that Arsenal were plotting a ‘super offer’ to beat Barcelona in the race to sign him.

Now a report from Football Transfers claims Chelsea, Manchester City and Man Utd are ‘interested’ in Mitoma and they are expected to ‘scramble’ for his signature in the summer.

This comes as Brighton have put the Japan international ‘up for sale’ as it’s suggested that the deal to sign Ibrahim Osman will have ‘far-reaching consequences’.

Ahead of the Ghana winger officially joining Brighton for around £16m in the summer, it’s said that Brighton ‘have opened the door to the sale of Mitoma’.

BARCA ‘SPREAD BULLSH*T’

Frenkie de Jong dominated the transfer columns in the summer of 2022 amid huge interest from Man Utd. This was despite him insisting throughout the window that he did not intend to leave Barcelona.

The Dutchman was last linked with a reunion with Erik Ten Hag at United in September 2023 but reports are likely to ramp up again in the coming months after Spanish media indicated that he is looking to leave the Spanish giants this summer.

Club legend Xavi has already announced that he will depart Barcelona in the summer with the Spanish giants 11 points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Barcelona’s financial issues are yet to go away and it is expected that Xavi’s replacement may have to operate with one arm tied behind his back in the summer.

Football Transfers also have information on De Jong, who ‘does not want to leave Barcelona’.

De Jong is ‘unlikely to be short of suitors’ and Man Utd are mentioned in the report, but ‘claims the 26-year-old wants out of Barcelona are wide of the mark’ and a ‘source close to the player’ has gone as far to brand them as ‘bullsh*t’.

This false narrative has seemingly been orchestrated by Barcelona, who are ‘pushing to sell’ De Jong. To boost their chances, it is claimed that they are ‘spreading misinformation in a bid to unsettle the player’.

ARSENAL ‘SCOUT’ PL DUO

Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto are other likely candidates to dominate this summer’s transfer window and it’s been indicated over the past few months that they are among Arsenal’s top targets.

Toney has three goals in four appearances since returning from his eight-month betting ban, while Neto has ten goal involvements in his 15 Premier League appearances this season.

The talented Premier League pair lined up against each other on Saturday afternoon and Toney scored in Brentford’s much-needed 2-0 victory over Wolves.

According to HITC, Arsenal scouts were in attendance at Molineux on Saturday ‘to watch’ Toney and Neto.

The Gunners ‘admire’ both players so they are ‘continuing to do checks’ ahead of the summer, but they are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals for Toney with Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur also ‘keen’ to sign him.