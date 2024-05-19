Here are 10 Premier League stars who may be set for pre-summer transfer farewells on the final day, including Bruno Guimaraes and Conor Gallagher…

(Disclaimer: We have focused on players likely to start for their respective clubs on the final day before leaving in the summer).

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Following his scintillating start to the season, Pedro Neto gatecrashed the Big Six transfer conversation once again after having his progress halted by injuries.

Much like Michael Olise, Neto has largely been sensational when fit, but injuries have somewhat overshadowed his season as he’s only made 19 Premier League appearances.

And because of his reputation for being injury-prone, the Portugal international is not our pick for Wolves’ representative. Instead, talented wing-back Ait-Nouri – who has been mentioned as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool – could easily end up departing to become an integral squad player for a side in the Champions League.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

When you consider candidates for ‘Breakout Star’ of the season in the Premier League, it’s hard to look past Branthwaite as he has been impressively consistent for Everton alongside veteran centre-back partner James Tarkowski.

The 21-year-old – who offers the added benefit of providing balance as a left-footed defender – has a serious case to be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships. Especially being a homegrown talent, interest in him is expected to be rife in the summer.

A ludicrous fee of £100m has previously been mentioned, but Everton are surely likely to accept around half of that amid their FFP issues, with a move to Man Utd as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution a possibility.

Casemiro (Manchester United)

While Branthwaite is one potential recruit at Old Trafford, no end of Man Utd’s current underperforming crop could be on the move as they are punished for not justifying the club’s investment when bringing them to the Premier League.

One player more likely than most to depart is Casemiro, who has been a shadow of his best self after he seemingly enjoyed the summer a bit too much after his promising debut campaign in 2022/23.

Casemiro has been given a kicking on his way out of the door while being deployed as a makeshift centre-back by Erik ten Hag, but the incoming huge Saudi Pro League payday will boost his spirits.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Back in funner times when Profit and Sustainability rules were not a thing, the prospect of Chelsea offloading Gallagher would have been laughed off, especially following a season which has seen him captain his boyhood club in most games.

But with Chelsea at an increasing risk of being given a points deduction and/or transfer ban, the pure profit sale of Gallagher in the summer is arguably more likely to be sanctioned than not at this stage.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Another victim of PSR, Forest have been docked points this season but thanks to the bottom three being pretty hopeless, they have managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side may need to take a step back before they can move forward in the summer and that could come by selling big-money asset Gibbs-White, who has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur. A £60m deal may set up a Forest reunion with Brennan Johnson under Ange Postecoglou.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Like Chelsea and Forest, Newcastle have serious FFP issues to contend with before next season and to balance the books, a high-profile exit is on the cards.

Alexander Isak and Guimaraes are the players who are being most heavily linked with an exit. Out of the two, Newcastle should be more willing to free the midfielder than the striker as he is certainly more replaceable than the 20-goal Sweden international.

Guimaraes’ emergence as a fan’s favourite at St James’ Park has unsurprisingly caught the eye of Premier League rivals, but talk over a move to PSG is not going away and he’d be a great addition as they prepare for the post-Kylian Mbappe era.

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United)

Kudus to West Ham was one of last summer’s major transfer coups as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were previously mentioned as credible destinations.

The Hammers punished their rivals for dilly-dallying and Kudus has added a lot of quality to their frontline along with Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

Now the Ghana international has proved that he’s not an Eredivisie fraud and can cut it in the Premier League, the title contenders and European elite should be queuing up to sign him, especially with his contract reported to include an undisclosed release clause.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Olise’s injury issues will be a worry for interested clubs but he is a special talent. Crystal Palace’s immense end to the season under Oliver Glasner has not gone unnoticed, with the manager and several key assets being linked with big moves elsewhere.

Their end to the season suggests next season could be very enjoyable, but at least one major sale is expected in the summer.

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are understood to be attracting interest, but Olise’s £60m release clause makes his exit more inevitable than the other three.

Amadou Onana (Everton)

Everton do not exactly have lots of quality in their side but Sean Dyche has got the maximum out of his squad as they have surpassed expectations this season.

As well as Branthwaite, Onana is another standout performer primed for big things after the Toffees did well to beat West Ham to secure his signature in 2022. Barcelona would seemingly love to sign him, but it may be difficult for them to stump up the cash required to make a deal happen.

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The England international has not set the world alight since returning from his betting ban in January but he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and his all-around play makes him an ideal option for clubs in the market for a new striker in the summer.

A move to Spurs is perhaps most likely at this stage as Arsenal and Chelsea consider alternative options and as replacements for Harry Kane go, he would be a pretty good option.

