Chelsea star Nkunku rejects ‘straight loan’ to Man Utd as Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Red Devils transfer

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku does not currently want to join Man Utd on a “straight loan” deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been linked with a loan move for the France international and a potential swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho has also been mooted.

Speaking over the weekend, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed there had been ‘concrete ideas’ about a potential Man Utd swap deal involving Garnacho and Chelsea star Nkunku.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively reported yesterday, there have been initial concrete ideas in recent days among all parties involved about a potential swap between Alejandro #Garnacho and Christopher #Nkunku. Nothing is advanced yet, but the topic has been explored. Both clubs are now in direct contact, and both players are open to a move. #MUFC #CFC Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern.’

But transfer expert Romano insists a “straight loan” without an obligation to buy at the end of the season would not appeal to Chelsea star Nkunku, who has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions today about the situation of Christopher Nkunku. For Nkunku, at the moment there are two opportunities, one is Bayern Munich, Nkunku will be open to going to Bayern, but the only way for Bayern is to include a player in the deal.

“Chelsea wanted Mathys Tel but at the moment there is no green light from Mathys Tel to leave Bayern, let’s see if they can change his mind. There is still a possibility for Mathys Tel to leave but he has Chelsea, and many clubs that want to sign him on loan.

“So the situation could be open in the next days but at the moment still no breakthrough in talks between Mathys Tel and Bayern about what he wants to do.

“And the other option for Christopher Nkunku is Manchester United, something discussed at the beginning of the market. But my understanding is that Christopher Nkunku is not that open, at the moment, to a straight loan.

“So when you see reports on Nkunku going on loan to Man Utd, if it’s a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open. If it’s a straight loan or not guaranteed obligation then at this moment in time not sure this deal could happen.

“So let’s see what happens with Nkunku, Garnacho and for sure Man Utd and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities. But the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula, so they need to clarify that.”

Man Utd are also working on other deals with Romano revealing on Tuesday that the Red Devils are now “advancing” on a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United, advancing on deal to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal. They’re clear favorites as exclusively revealed.’