Chelsea ‘offer’ two players in swap deal for Man Utd star as Blues ‘hold tight’ on paying big fee

Chelsea are offering Man Utd two players as they attempt to secure a swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperately looking to move on the members of their ‘bomb squad’ with Marcus Rashford leaving for Barcelona last week.

Man Utd are still looking to move on Antony, Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia this summer as they look to raise funds for further incomings.

With Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving, there is definitely no room for Garnacho – who fell out with Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season – at Old Trafford.

Napoli hold a strong interest in Garnacho but they have been put off by the £45m asking price that Man Utd are demanding for the Argentina international.

A report on Thursday indicated that Chelsea have had a boost in their pursuit of the winger this summer with ‘no concerns about his character’ after ‘completing background checks’.

Man Utd are hoping to use any money raised from Garnacho to go towards a deal for a new striker with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko their top target.

And now The Athletic have revealed that, in a blow to the Red Devils’ hopes of getting in a big fee, Chelsea are offering deals including Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Writing about a deal for Sesko, The Athletic claim: ‘It is not impossible that United can raise the finances for Sesko without Hojlund leaving, given they could yet recoup significant fees on Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

‘United could agree the Sesko deal before selling players, so long as it happens before next year’s PSR deadline. At the moment, Chelsea are holding tight on Garnacho, offering trades on players they no longer need, including Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.’

Aston Villa have also been linked to Garnacho but former defender Richard Dunner doesn’t think he’s the answer at Villa Park and that he “should really be the poster boy” at Man Utd.

Dunne said: “Alejandro Garnacho should really be the poster boy for Manchester United moving forward, but sometimes players need to let their football do the talking by producing top-level performances week in, week out, instead of going on social media and talking so much.

“Garnacho is probably one of the players who has been a victim of the indiscipline that has crept in at United, where players seem to think they can say and do whatever they want. I do think he will come good, but I don’t think he’s the answer for Aston Villa right now. He needs to be producing a lot more than he is currently to be worth signing for Villa.

“Potentially, he’s got the ability, of course, but he doesn’t score or assist enough — so he’s far from the finished article. However, if he does go to Villa Park and Unai Emery can get hold of him and teach him a few things, then there certainly could be a very good player there.”