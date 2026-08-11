According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly is arguably one of the Premier League’s most talented youngsters, but he has been heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal over the past year.

After a breakout 2024/25 campaign, Lewis-Skelly dropped in the pecking order last season, though he did impress during the run-in while playing in midfield ahead of Martin Zubimendi.

However, Lewis-Skelly’s situation at Arsenal remains unclear, partly because his boyhood club have completed the signings of Piero Hincapie and Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Therefore, Lewis-Skelly’s opportunities will likely be limited at left-back and midfield if he stays at Arsenal, who have now opened the door to him leaving.

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A new report from journalist Bob Vincent for Football London claims Man Utd and Chelsea are among the clubs have been ‘offered’ the ‘shock chance’ to sign Lewis-Skelly following Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal.

Regarding Chelsea’s interest, it is noted that it is unclear whether they will officially make a move for Lewis-Skelly, but a deal for the Englishman can be struck on one condition.

The report explains:

‘Following the arrival of Guimaraes for £75million over the weekend, Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Chelsea as well as Manchester United. Whether or not the Blues decide to make a move for Lewis-Skelly remains to be seen but sources say the versatile midfielder has been on the west London club’s radar for a while now. ‘There is a sense that if Arsenal were made a good offer by Chelsea, the north Londoners would find it very hard to say no.’

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Man Utd told to swap Myles Lewis-Skelly with Marcus Rashford

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon, meanwhile, would like his former side to swap Lewis-Skelly with Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford.

“Would I swap them (Myles Lewis Skelly and Marcus Rashford)? You know what, I probably would,” Dixon told BestBettingSites.

“And that’s nothing against Myles Lewis-Skelly; it’s about giving him the freedom to go and expand his game elsewhere.

“With Marcus Rashford, he’s a player who needs an arm around his shoulder, and Arteta would be great for him.

“Give him that love, give him the freedom to play on that left side, and yeah, I’d like to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“I have my reservations about whether he’s consistently a top-class player, but based on what Arsenal have in the squad now, he’d be a good addition.”

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