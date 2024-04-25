Bayern Munich have been tipped to consider selling Harry Kane if they receive a bid of around £120m with a move to Manchester United or Chelsea mooted.

Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur during last summer’s transfer as he joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £86m.

The Englishman left the Premier League side to boost his chances of winning team trophies and he has 40 goals in his 41 appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

Despite this, this has been a terrible season for Bayern Munich as they are 14 points adrift of champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table.

Kane to Man Utd or Chelsea?

Bayern Munich are still in the Champions League but it has been suggested that the striker could opt to return to the Premier League in the near future.

Stan Collymore has claimed he “secretly wants to come back home” amid potential interest from Man Utd and Chelsea after the two sides missed out on him last summer.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks Kane is “unlikely” to leave in the summer but the “bottom line is whether he’s happy”.

“He has got a contract. He is a very loyal guy, from what I hear. Is he happy here? I don’t know. Obviously he came here to win trophies, he’s got a chance to win the big one [the Champions League], but there is no guarantee that he does that. I’d say it’s unlikely,” Hamann told GOAL.

“Does a new manager want somebody else up top, which is a possibility? I’d say at the moment there is no hint of him going, but then again things can change. The bottom line is whether he’s happy. I think he’d be a lot happier if they were to win the Champions League!”

While Bayern Munich may force Kane to say, Hamann points out that it may be a “different story” if they are offered £34m (€40m) more than the £86m (€100m) they paid last summer.

“There are no guarantees that he is going to win the league next year. He’s got to make a decision. I don’t think the club has got any interest whatsoever in selling him. If he were to go, it would take a lot of money,” Hamann added.

“I don’t know who has interest – Manchester United have been mentioned, Chelsea could do with a forward as well. There is also the clause talk that he could go back to Spurs. This is something that could gather pace over the next weeks. There is no hint at the moment but there a lot of issues because Bayern don’t have a manager, you don’t know what will happen in the semis against Real, so you’ve got to keep an eye on it.

“He’s got to do what’s right. He’s got a contract at Munich so they might say ‘we’re not going to sell, you can stay here’. Or Munich say ‘If somebody gives us the transfer fee plus 20, 30 or 40 million then we might think about it’, then it’s a different story.

“For him to go to Munich and come back after one season, I think he is too big and done too much for the game in his career to be bothered about that.”

