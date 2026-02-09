Arne Slot and Thomas Frank are both sweating on their jobs.

Look away, Arne Slot and Thomas Frank – if Liverpool and Spurs were thinking of sacking their managers, here’s evidence of the boost a change could bring…

It was another rough weekend for Slot and Frank, with Liverpool caving in at Anfield to allow Manchester City to remain in the title race, while Spurs rolled over at Manchester United in astonishingly predictable fashion.

Frank particularly is sweating over his job, the Tottenham boss currently leading the sack race.

The Dane has few backers remaining among the Spurs fanbase, even if he can point towards a ridiculous number of injuries and a captain who can’t be trusted.

Even accounting for the obstacles in his way, going winless in seven with the joint-worst points haul this year is a genuinely terrible look on Frank.

The threat facing Slot does not feel as great, even though the shadow of Xabi Alonso looms large over the Reds boss right now.

Going unbeaten in 10 games since the end of November after losing six in seven seemed to steady the Reds’ ship, even if Liverpool were far from convincing, drawing six of those 10 matches.

Two defeats in their last three once more heightens the scrutiny on Slot, with the reigning champions in a battle to even preserve their place in the Champions League next season.

If Spurs and Liverpool were contemplating a change, they could look at Manchester United and Chelsea as evidence of the bounce a new manager can bring.

Both the Red Devils and Blues have won all four of their games under new management, with Michael Carrick and Liam Rosenior going perfect in the Premier League since taking the reins.

If you narrow the parameters on the table above and take into account the last four games, it is clear to see why Newcastle were booed off on Saturday after their third consecutive defeat and fourth without a win.

Indeed, the Magpies have won only one in their last eight in all competitions to increase the pressure on Eddie Howe.

Some consolation for Newcastle: they have Spurs next.

