Chelsea to rival Man Utd for Aston Villa star as Red Devils pull out of Osimhen race after record offer

Man Utd will be rivalled by fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea in the race to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to reports.

The Red Devils are have been having an awful time in the Premier League this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 16th heading into their final match of the campaign.

Man Utd, who lost 1-0 against Chelsea on Friday night, have only won ten matches in the Premier League this season with only four sides scoring fewer goals than them.

There has been growing pressure on Amorim to get results but the latest reports indicate they will stick with him, even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Man Utd need to improve all over the pitch ahead of next season but one player who has come in for lots of criticism this season is goalkeeper Andre Onana.

There have been rumours in previous weeks that Amorim now ‘wants him out’ of Old Trafford and is looking for a new goalkeeper before next season.

And now Argentina international Martinez – who has been brilliant for Aston Villa over the past five years – has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford.

Both Martinez and Leon Bailey were in tears at the end of Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Friday night, leading to speculation that both players could be leaving in the summer.

Responding to those rumours, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery did little to persuade journalists otherwise, he said: “Of course, it is the last match (of the season) here, and I don’t know.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field, at the moment they are responding and they are so, so focused in how we are preparing and playing each match.

“Of course, Leon Bailey is playing now less because other players are responding very well. They are performing well.

“And we are going to play Manchester (United) for the last three points. And for us it will be very important again, to prepare, to be focused everybody.

“And of course, then we will see about everything, how we are going to try to get better for the next season.”

And now Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos has claimed that Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing Martinez this summer.

Burgos wrote on X: ‘Dibu’ Martínez has a chance of leaving Aston Villa this summer. It will depend on the Champions League, but the player wants to fight for titles. Several clubs have approached him: Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Note: There are no official offers yet.’

Another player Man Utd have been linked with is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – who has been on loan at Galatasaray this season – but now Football Transfers (who cite GiveMeSport) claim that the Red Devils have ‘pulled out’ with the Nigeria international ‘asking for €475,000 per week from his new club’.

And now Galatasaray vice president Abdullah Kavukcu has confirmed that the Turkish side are willing to make a record offer to bring Osimhen to Istanbul permanently.

They are reportedly willing to pay his €75m fee and match “the salaries he will receive from Europe”.

“We talked to my president about Osimhen in January,” Kavukcu said.

“We told Osimhen in January, ‘We want you very much, don’t go anywhere. We are working to get your transfer.’

“We are developing projects for this. We developed them to sit at that table and we are at that table right now. We are ready to get his transfer and pay the salaries he will receive from Europe.”

