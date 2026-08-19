Man Utd, Chelsea sent mixed messages by Arsenal CEO in Myles Lewis-Skelly chase

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick has given two conflicting updates on the future of Manchester United and Chelsea target Myles Lewis-Skelly, while also commenting on the future of Ethan Nwaneri.

Having made three major signings this summer, in the shape of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, alongside completing the permanent capture of Piero Hincapie, much of the recent focus surrounding the Gunners has been on who could now depart before the summer window closes.

Journalist Alex Crook recently revealed that he “wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of Martin Zubimendi leaving after the addition of Guimaraes, while Galatasaray remain interested in winger Gabriel Martinelli.

However, it’s Lewis-Skelly whose future continues to be speculated over, with Arsenal still being tipped to offload the versatile England midfielder.

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While Nwaneri continues to look the most likely of the two 19-year-olds to depart, given he was omitted from the matchday squad for Sunday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City, Lewis-Skelly was outstanding in Cardiff in his preferred central midfield role.

The Three Lions star has been linked with a high-profile move to two of Arsenal’s biggest Premier League rivals, with a more than reasonable fee of £45million reported to be the asking price.

But, when asked about Lewis-Skelly’s future by talkSPORT, Garlick appeared to put any talk of a potential exit to bed, revealing: “Obviously there may be speculation, I’m not going to go into that from other clubs but we’re very happy with Myles and the position he’s in at the club.”

Mixed Arsenal messages over Lewis-Skelly exit continue

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, however, Garlick appeared to leave the door open to both Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri moving on, if it was in the best interests of the club and both players.

He said: “We obviously believe in our academy and have been very successful with the players that have come through that academy, Myles and Ethan being two of those.

“Everybody loves to see those homegrown players coming through and pulling on the shirt and contributing to the success of the team.

“It’s not something that we aim to just sell only homegrown players, as I say trading players is something that comes up all the time. There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding players. I can’t stop other clubs being interested in our players.

“I think Myles has had a fantastic end to last season and he’s started this season really well and we are very very happy with him.

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“Ethan’s had a great pre-season as well and it’s just a case of looking at what opportunities there are that will help both of those players in terms of their careers moving forwards but we are not actively looking at selling those homegrown players.

“If the right opportunity came up and it was right for them and it was right for the club then we’d obviously consider that.”

Nwaneri’s exit in particular tallies with what Fabrizio Romano has been saying about the teenager’s future, with the player targeted by Premier League clubs, alongside the likes of Galatasaray and AC Milan.