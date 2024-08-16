According to reports, Chelsea are ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho, who could leave as part of a swap deal.

Sancho struggled following his £73m move to Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old only has 12 goals and six assists in his 83 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions.

The England international was banished from the first-team at the start of last season after he butted heads with head coach Erik ten Hag. He refused to apologise after accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.

Sancho impressed while on loan at Dortmund last season and he appears to be back on good terms with Ten Hag as he’s featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season.

Despite this, Sancho has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months and Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain are currently mooted as his most likely next destination.

It’s being widely reported that PSG and Man Utd are in talks with a swap deal as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to secure his ‘dream’ signing.

However, a report in Germany claims his potential move to PSG has ‘likely fallen through’. Instead, Chelsea are reportedly ‘getting closer’ to signing him.

This should be taken with a pinch of salt as Chelsea – especially following Pedro Neto’s arrival – certainly do not need another winger. Although, this cannot be fully ruled out purely because this is the level of needless transfer they have sanctioned previously during the Todd Boehly era. The report claims.

‘Now Sancho is in the spotlight at Chelsea FC. The London club are said to be prepared to offer Manchester United a transfer fee and two academy players on top of that. ‘Alternatively, Chelsea would loan Sancho with an obligation to buy and pay his entire salary. With a reported gross annual salary of 18 million euros, Sancho is one of the Red Devils’ absolute top earners.’

On Friday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku, with one deal at an “advanced stage”.

“This week in London a director of Napoli has been working on the deal for Romelu Lukaku,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“We know that Lukaku has an agreement with Napoli for a three-year contract, the salary is okay and the player is already talking with Antonio Conte. He wants to go to Napoli, but work is still ongoing.

“During these conversations I can tell you, once again, that Chelsea told Napoli clearly that they have Victor Osimhen on their list and they want to make a move for him, but as of now, Chelsea have still not presented a contract proposal to the player.

“So, I would say we are still at the early stages of the Osimhen story, but at the advanced stages of the Lukaku story.

“As I always told you, Osimhen will not go on loan and will not reduce his salary from €11m net, so Chelsea still need to do some work on the player side before saying ‘okay, we are now at the key stages of the Osimhen story.’”