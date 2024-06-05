Merson predicts where Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs will finish in the Premier League next season

Paul Merson has predicted where Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham will finish in the Premier League next season as he reveals his “feeling”.

None of the three teams will have finished where they wanted to last season with Spurs just missing out on the top four, Man Utd finishing a very disappointing eighth and Chelsea eventually finishing sixth thanks to a strong finish to the campaign.

All three clubs will be hoping for a better 2024/25 season with Tottenham fans probably the happiest with their Premier League performance under Ange Postecoglou.

And Merson reckons all three clubs will be aiming to get into the top four next season as their priority after a difficult season.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I’ve got a feeling for next season. I think Tottenham have got to concentrate on one thing. I think top four, Chelsea are going to be there, Man Utd can only get better – top four’s hard now.”

Tottenham even briefly mounted a surprise title challenge earlier in the season under Postecoglou before just missing out on the top four to Aston Villa.

On Spurs’ prospects for next season, Merson added: “I think a trophy would be amazing. I think that’s the way he’s got to go. I think it would have helped if they’d finished sixth and got in the Europa Conference League, because a trophy is a trophy.

“With the way Villa got beaten in this season’s tournament it made West Ham’s achievement a lot bigger. Before we just thought, “Oh, whoever gets in that is going to win it”, but that isn’t the case.

“I think if Tottenham win a trophy that’d be amazing. I don’t think they have to get in the top four – I think they’ve got to win a trophy, I really do. I think trophies are the one.

“I mean, you get in the top four and you do what Newcastle have done, you’re out [of the Champions League] by October. Everybody fights to get in it and 80 per cent of the teams getting in it haven’t got a chance of winning it.

“Really they’re doing it for the money and really it should be for the fans and winning trophies for the fans. So if they can win the League Cup, or something like that, then I think it would be amazing for them, 100 per cent.”

Despite their disappointing end to the season, Merson was impressed by Postecoglou’s first season in charge at Tottenham without England striker Harry Kane.

Merson continued: “After where I said they’d come it’s been outstanding, because I didn’t see them finishing in the top half without Harry Kane,’.

“I thought they were so reliant on him and then a mate of mine text me and said, “We’ll be much better without him”. I thought they were at times.

“But the squad isn’t big enough. It’s been alright this season – I think they [the fans] have seen a much better improvement in football and the entertainment.

“I’ve liked watching them as a neutral, but that’s not very good because when you’re watching a team and you like watching them as a neutral that’s telling you there’s going to be goals at either end and they’re a bit open.

“But I don’t think he gets next year. I think the fans this year were alright, “It’s been an upgrade. It’s entertaining. We’re playing front-foot football”, but you can’t keep on getting beaten at Fulham away, there away and here away, and they’re getting battered by teams.

“Sooner or later the fans are going to go, “Wait there a minute, we’re not having this”, so that’d be my only problem.”