Man Utd, Chelsea or Spurs? Mystery Prem team make ‘one-year contract’ offer to Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A mystery Premier League side has reportedly offered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski a one-year contract with Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs mooted.

Lewandowski’s contract at Barcelona expires in the summer and it’s unclear whether he could stay at the Camp Nou or look for an opportunity elsewhere.

The Poland international has only started four La Liga matches this season but in his nine appearances he’s scored an amazing seven goals.

Lewandowski still clearly maintains his goal-scoring touch, which has attracted numerous clubs to a potential cut-price deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The Pole appeared to rule out a move in the January transfer window as he revealed he’s taking his time at deciding his future in an interview last week.

Lewandowski said on international duty: “I still don’t know what my decision will be in the coming weeks or months, nor where I will play. I am taking my time and not rushing. In a few months, I’ll be ready to choose the direction I want to take.”

AC Milan, Man Utd and other clubs have been linked with a potential winter deal but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently ruled that out.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What’s clear is that even speaking to those close to Robert Lewandowski, the striker has no intention of moving in January. He’s personally convinced that Barcelona can make progress in several competitions, including the Champions League, and wants to end his experience there in the best possible way.”

And now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 684k followers claims that a mystery Premier League side has a made a one-year contract offer.

It is understood that it could be one of Man Utd, Chelsea or Tottenham making the offer with more details promised soon.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Robert Lewandowski has been offered a one-year contract by a Premier League team. The details are still a bit unclear, but it looks like it could be one of the big three: Manchester United, Chelsea, or Spurs. More details will be leaked very.’

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick recently raved about the shape the 37-year-old is still in despite coming to the end of his career.

Flick said: “I don’t know what’s in his DNA, but he recovers in three weeks from injuries that should last five.

“Although we had some injuries from last season, we started with Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal at their peak, and that gave us a lot of confidence from the beginning. The style of play was great. This season we’ve lost many players who are now returning. That’s a good starting point.”

