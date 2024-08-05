Juventus star Federico Chiesa is linked with a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United and two Premier League rivals have reportedly been ‘given a huge transfer boost’ as they consider signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international was heavily linked with major transfers elsewhere after starring for his country at Euro 2020 as his country won the tournament.

Chiesa ended up sticking with Juventus but was out of action for most of 2022 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 26-year-old was a regular for Juventus last season as he grabbed ten goals and three assists in his 37 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.

Despite this, Juventus are looking to offload the winger this summer as he recently entered the final year of his contract.

After missing Juventus’ friendly against Brest on Saturday, new head coach Thiago Motta admitted they are looking to offload Chiesa this summer to free up funds for signings.

He said: “Chiesa is out for transfer reasons, the same as the others who were left behind, other than Fabio Miretti who is injured.

“We have been very clear with them. They are talented, but must find other options where they will get more playing time. For Chiesa and the others, the decision has been made.”

Chiesa has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, but Man Utd are said to have joined the race to sign the Italy international.

Man Utd have already spent £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joahua Zirkzee, while they are ‘expected’ to sign two Bayern Munich players in the coming days.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could also look to add a new winger to his squad and Chiesa has emerged as a potential low-cost option.

According to our pals over at TEAMtalk, Man Utd and more Premier League clubs have been ‘given a huge transfer boost’ with Chiesa ‘up for sale’.

‘The winger is understood to be keen on a Premier League move, with Spurs, United, Chelsea, and the Gunners said to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.’

A report in Spain meanwhile claims Chiesa’s ‘future seems far away from Juventus’, who ‘could sell’ the attacker for a ‘ridiculous price’ this summer.