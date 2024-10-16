According to reports, Manchester United have made Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell their ‘top target’ ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils were linked with the England international in the summer as they were in the market for a new left-back.

Injuries in this department hampered Man Utd last season as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia missed most of the campaign.

Man Utd decided to pay around £13m to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. The versatile defender was used at left-back at the start of this campaign, while Diogo Dalot played at right-back.

United have struggled at the start of this campaign as they have only won two of their opening seven Premier League games.

Despite this, Mazraoui hit the ground running and has been one of Man Utd’s standout performers so far this season.

Man Utd have been dealt a blow as Mazraoui will miss the next couple of weeks after undergoing a minor heart procedure, so head coach Erik ten Hag will be without him for this weekend’s potentially decisive home match against Brentford.

Right-back is Mazraoui’s best position and it has been suggested that Man Utd could re-enter the market for a left-back in January.

Chilwell would not be an exciting addition as he has also been dogged by injuries in recent years. He only made 13 Premier League appearances last season.

The 27-year-old was part of the infamous Chelsea bomb squad in the summer and he’s yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

A report from Caught Offside claims left-back is a ‘key position’ for Man Utd and ‘top target’ Chilwell is ‘one of four’ players they are looking at.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is another ‘option’, but Real Madrid are the ‘frontrunners in the race to sign him’. It is also noted that ‘key figures’ at Man Utd believe Chilwell could ‘revive his career’ at Old Trafford, while an alternative could return to the Premier League giants.