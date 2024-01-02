Man Utd: Chelsea, Stoke flops on Ten Hag’s ‘radar’ as four options emerge for ‘ready-made striker’ role

According to reports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has two January transfer priorities as they pursue a ‘ready-made striker’.

Man Utd‘s recent transfer business has been dominated by their pursuit of a new striker. After being linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, they signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for around £64m.

The Red Devils were mocked for spending such a significant fee on the 20-year-old, who was still relatively unproven before his move to Old Trafford.

Hojlund is still pretty raw and while he’s been one of United’s better performers this season, the Premier League giants are having to rely on him too much as Ten Hag is short of options in attacking areas.

It’s been widely reported in recent months that Ten Hag will not be given loads of money to spend in January and The Athletic are reporting that ‘at most there may be one or two loan signings’ this month.

Regarding United’s transfer ‘priorities’, it is suggested that they ‘need a centre-forward’ and ‘a centre-back may also come onto the agenda’.

The report mentions Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy as potential signings.

‘United might squeeze out another low-cost loan up top. In that bracket comes Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the 34-year-old Bayern Munich forward. He has made 19 appearances this season, but mainly as a substitute with Harry Kane leading the line, and United might be tempted to ask the question. ‘Thomas Muller, also 34, is another Bayern player out of the team whom United have watched, although he recently signed a contract extension. ‘Contact has also been made to check on the potential cost of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who has scored twice in eight Bundesliga games this season. Werner was on United’s radar before he moved to Chelsea in 2020. United are keeping an eye on the market for that kind of ready-made striker. ‘Should United get any money from a sale, they might decide to invest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga games this season. Guirassy reportedly has a release clause of £15.2million, which is cheap, but about £15.2million more than United have room for in terms of FFP.’

Choupo-Moting notably previously spent a year in the Premier League with Stoke City. After scoring just five goals during their relegation season, he landed on his feet as he joined French giants PSG on a free transfer before heading to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Werner meanwhile was a prolific goalscorer for RB Leipzig during his first spell with the Bundesliga outfit. But following his uninspiring spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, his return to the German side has not gone well and he’s been in ‘talks’ with Man Utd.