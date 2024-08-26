Chelsea prepare swap deal for Man Utd man with two outcasts to be offered, Juventus work on loan

Chelsea will make an offer for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho involving two outcasts at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The England international was left out of the squad for the Red Devils’ fourth Premier League match of last season with Erik ten Hag insisting his absence was due to poor performance in training.

Sancho came out on social media to deny those accusations and claim that he’d been made out to be a “scapegoat” for their early-season form.

The Man Utd winger did eventually delete his post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag and was swiftly made to train elsewhere and reportedly banned from the first-team facilities.

Man Utd allowed him to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, where he helped them to the Champions League final, before Ten Hag welcomed him back into the fold this summer.

However, Sancho has not been involved in their first two Premier League matches to date and is now likely to leave Old Trafford before the deadline on Friday.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims that Chelsea ‘have their eyes on’ Sancho before the deadline and ‘are ready to make an attempt to bring him to London’.

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, who are likely to leave Stamford Bridge before the deadline, ‘could be included in the operation to convince Manchester United to accept Chelsea’s offer’.

Fabrizio Romano brought his own update on Sancho on Sunday with the transfer expert claiming that Juventus’ interest in the Man Utd winger is concrete.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As I told you several times guys, the situation of Jadon Sancho remains open. Sancho has always been one to watch, and Juventus remain in contact with the agents of the player and with Manchester United.

“For Juventus, obviously the formula has to be a different kind of formula compared to what Manchester United wanted.

“Manchester United were thinking of a permanent transfer but Juventus will not do a permanent deal in the final days, so it has to be a loan with a buy option clause with the salary to be discussed.

“That’s because Juventus will not cover the entire salary of Jadon Sancho, so that exchange is still ongoing. Let’s see what Juventus will decide to do.

“In general, the Sancho situation is still open because he could leave Man United – and the reason why Sancho was not in the squad is that he’s also open to leaving Man United.

“Anything can happen for and for sure, he’s going to be one to watch for the final days.”

And La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto also had an update, he wrote: “Juventus are working on a loan for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. It’s definitely a possibility. It is not an easy deal to get done though, but Juventus’ Sporting Director Cristian Giuntoli wants to complete the transfer window and the squad by bringing in Sancho.

“That will come after closing deals for Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao from Porto though. Going the other way, they’re trying to move Federico Chiesa on too, who plays out wide as well. Negotiations with Manchester United for Sancho are ongoing.”