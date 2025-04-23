Liam Delap looks likely to leave Portman Road this summer after just one season.

Manchester United target Liam Delap has been described as an “absolute snip” with his £30m release clause set to come into effect in the near future.

The Ipswich striker is available for a cut price should the Tractor Boys go down, a scenario that will become inevitable this weekend if they fail to beat Newcastle and West Ham pick up at least a point.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in the league this season, joined the Tractor Boys last summer, but the existence of the release clause was made public a few weeks ago. Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart said that without that clause, Ipswich would not have been able to sign the striker.

“There’s no way they sign him. There’s no way it happens,” Hart said on BBC 5 Live. “No way Ipswich, a promoted team, get Liam Delap and that’s what it is.

“I think they [release clauses] are amazing, and they make the league so much stronger. If you’re talking about the Man Citys or the Liverpools [they] say ‘You don’t fit into our system for at least two years. No problem, go and play for another good Premier League team, but someone that you don’t necessarily feel like that’s your main move and have a clause.’

“Have the clause in and everyone wins. The players can seem undervalued, and the club can seem like they’re missing out but most of the time you’re signing someone for very little, you’re going to make a win, a sizeable win. It’s good business, in my opinion.”

Hart was joined by Chris Sutton, who suggested Delap was worth double his release clause and described the £30m fee as an “absolute snip.”

“That particular deal had to really suit Delap. But with the level of his performance this season, I think we would look at him, if you priced him, maybe £60 million? With his form for Ipswich this season, and how reliant they’ve been on him.

“But £30 million seems an absolute snip. It suited both parties and he will 100% move on in the summer, won’t he?”

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign the England U23 striker, but Chelsea is also reportedly keen to bring him to the club in the summer.