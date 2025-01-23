Southampton have reportedly named their asking price for teenage sensation Tyler Dibling amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Saints are enduring a disastrous season as they are set to be relegated with a whimper.

There have been very few positives for Southampton this season, but 18-year-old Dibling has been a bright spark for the Premier League strugglers.

The England U21 international has comfortably been Southampton’s best player this season, grabbing four goals and two assists in his 24 appearances.

Southampton are set to lose Dibling – who previously had a spell at Chelsea – this year as he is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.

READ: Rashford to Arsenal, Ferguson to Man Utd among potential last-gasp January loans for Big Six



Last month, former Saints boss Russell Martin hit back at claims that Dibling could join Man Utd for £21m.

Martin said: “I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that.”

He continued: “We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.

“I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.

“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any of the negotiations – that’s down to Phil [Parsons, chief executive] and the gang, the owners and Tyler’s agent – and that’s where it gets tricky.”

PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Man City now above Liverpool

👉 Liverpool and Man Utd targets no longer identical as 24/25 pre-season goals revisited

👉 Arsenal and Spurs stars headline top 10 Premier League greats ‘playing from amnesia’

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas claims Southampton want £55m for their prized asset.

He tweeted: “Southampton would not entertain offers of any less than £55m at least for Tyler Dibling this month; as #AstonVilla, #Chelsea and #Tottenham all continue to monitor the 18yo’s progress at #SaintsFC.”

A report from Caught Offside claims Dibling is ‘stalling’ over a new contract and is ‘unlikely to stay’ with seven clubs interested.