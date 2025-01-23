Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham told asking price for ‘stalling’ Southampton teen ‘unlikely to stay’
Southampton have reportedly named their asking price for teenage sensation Tyler Dibling amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.
The Saints are enduring a disastrous season as they are set to be relegated with a whimper.
There have been very few positives for Southampton this season, but 18-year-old Dibling has been a bright spark for the Premier League strugglers.
The England U21 international has comfortably been Southampton’s best player this season, grabbing four goals and two assists in his 24 appearances.
Southampton are set to lose Dibling – who previously had a spell at Chelsea – this year as he is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.
Last month, former Saints boss Russell Martin hit back at claims that Dibling could join Man Utd for £21m.
Martin said: “I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that.”
He continued: “We have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.
“I think Tyler wants it done, I think Tyler’s parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes. There is an option. We can extend. I don’t think we want to do that – we want to reward Tyler for his performances.
“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any of the negotiations – that’s down to Phil [Parsons, chief executive] and the gang, the owners and Tyler’s agent – and that’s where it gets tricky.”
Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas claims Southampton want £55m for their prized asset.
He tweeted: “Southampton would not entertain offers of any less than £55m at least for Tyler Dibling this month; as #AstonVilla, #Chelsea and #Tottenham all continue to monitor the 18yo’s progress at #SaintsFC.”
A report from Caught Offside claims Dibling is ‘stalling’ over a new contract and is ‘unlikely to stay’ with seven clubs interested.
‘Despite the Saints languishing at the foot of the Premier League table, sources have told CaughtOffside that they are unwilling to let the midfielder leave this month.
‘Furthermore, Southampton have slapped a £55m price tag on Dibling to ensure that any clubs trying to poach him will think twice before doing so.
‘They include, according to information that CaughtOffside sources have received, RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as well as the Hammers.
‘Sources have also advanced that of those clubs, only Leipzig have made a bid at this point, though it’s fair to say that their £30m offer was treated with contempt by the Premier League’s basement boys.
‘Though it isn’t clear if they will be successful, the Saints are actually planning to extend the midfielder’s contract until 2029. It’s understood that Dibling is stalling on signing that deal, which would suggest that he too sees his future away from St. Mary’s Stadium.’