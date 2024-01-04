Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Clair Todibo has been tipped to remain with OGC Nice until the summer.

Todibo has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of months.

He was consistently mentioned as one of Man Utd‘s top targets in the summer as they considered potential replacements for Harry Maguire, who ended up sticking around.

With Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero recently suffering injuries, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Todibo in recent weeks, while Chelsea have been plotting a reported hijack on their London rivals.

Spurs are keen to get a new centre-back signed within the next couple of weeks so they have turned their attention to Genoa star Radu Dragustin.

As for Todibo, French football expert Jonathan Johnson expects him to stay with Nice until the summer as he “can’t see” the Ligue Un outfit “selling him this January”.

“Jean-Clair Todibo was a top target for Tottenham in January but that now looks to have collapsed. I understand the interest in him after his fine form at Nice, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the player, but I can’t see Nice selling him this January,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

MEDIAWATCH: Reminder… Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in charge of nothing at Manchester United yet

“Nice are doing well in Ligue 1 at the moment, so this was always going to make it a tricky deal for any clubs to get done this January. Todibo and Nice are probably both prepared to stay together for the next few months and then come to a decision in the summer.

“Wherever Todibo goes next, he’ll want to play in continental competition, and, depending on where Nice finish, it could be that it will make sense for him to stay there a little longer. But the clubs that are interested, I don’t think their interest is going to go away overnight, and if anything more clubs could join the race in the months ahead, giving him more of a choice of suitors if he moves in the summer than if he moves this month.

“Tottenham seem to have pivoted to Radu Dragusin of Genoa now after realising how difficult it was going to be to prise Todibo away, and I don’t think Nice are going to make it any easier for any other clubs.

“Overall I see him staying until the end of the season and then moving on, but it depends on where Nice finish and also on their long-term project because Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United will probably continue to develop and strengthen and that will have repercussions at Nice.”