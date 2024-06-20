According to reports, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David as they believe he ‘could be available for as little as £30million’.

David has an outstanding scoring record. He has found the back of the net 84 times in 183 appearances for Lille, netting 19 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances in 2023/24.

The Canadian international has been perpetually linked with a move to the Premier League for years, with Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United all believed to have been keen over the last couple of seasons.

A transfer could finally come to fruition this summer as David enters the final year of his Lille contract.

Being available for a cut-price deal could motivate a Premier League club to bite the bullet and Lille president Olivier Letang recently said David and defender Leny Yoro could leave this summer as both are out of contract in 2025.

“We have two players who have an exit voucher with Leny and Jonathan,” Letang said.

Yoro has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool this month and the former appear to be keen on David as well.

It was reported on June 11 that the Red Devils have shortlisted David, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritises the signing of a new striker.

Man Utd, Chelsea see Ligue 1 striker as ‘attractive option’ to sign

And now HITC claims that the Lille talisman is ’emerging as an attractive option for Premier League sides’ Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.

Those four ‘are among the sides who are understood to be keen on a striker’ and David is a top candidate as there is a belief he ‘could be available for as little as £30million’.

The clubs are boosted by the fact the 24-year-old would ‘love the chance’ to play in England’s top flight, though he is attracting interest from Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga.

It is not said which clubs but the report claims ‘talks between intermediaries and a host of Premier League clubs have taken place’ over a deal to land David this summer.

Man Utd look more likely to sign Zirkzee from Bologna at this moment in time after David Ornstein claimed the Red Devils’ interest is ‘advanced’.

Zirkzee has also been strongly linked with Arsenal, who are in the market for a new No. 9.

