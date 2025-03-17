According to reports, Chelsea have ‘made their decision’ on whether to sign England international Jadon Sancho from Manchester United permanently.

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The winner failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford after joining Man Utd for around £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The 24-year-old barely featured for United last season as his fallout with Erik ten Hag led to him joining Dortmund on loan in January.

Sancho featured heavily for United during pre-season but Ten Hag and United’s recruitment team still sanctioned his move to Chelsea.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Chelsea, Bissouma, Van Nistelrooy shamed by Forest, Silva and Brentford



The Chelsea loanee made a strong start to this season, but his decline in form in recent moves has fuelled speculation surrounding the possibility of a proposed permanent transfer being cancelled.

Sancho’s obligation clause sets up a £25m permanent transfer if Chelsea finish 14th or above in the Premier League this season, but they could accept a ‘significant penalty’ to opt out.

A report over the weekend revealed Chelsea’s ‘stance’ on retaining Sancho beyond the end of this season and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his situation.

“It’s true that Chelsea can pay a fee to Manchester United and not proceed with the obligation to buy for Jadon Sancho,” Romano said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘oil tanker turning’ and ‘season changing’…all the way up to 13th

👉 Man Utd remain effective at dealing with the worst the Premier League has to offer, if nothing else

👉 Man Utd: INEOS ‘agree’ to pay Tottenham ‘millions’ to secure ‘early exit from sponsorship deal’

“It’s the reality, but it’s not the intention. From day one Chelsea signed Sancho from Man Utd on loan with an obligation to buy because they want to keep Sancho and Sancho wants to be at Chelsea.

“So that’s the idea and that’s the view and obviously Man Utd don’t want Sancho back. That’s the clear indication on Jadon Sancho.”

A report from Football Insider goes further, suggesting Sancho to Chelsea permanently is ‘certain’ on one condition with a ‘decision made’.

The report explains: