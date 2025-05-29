Chelsea are reportedly in talks over a ‘new deal’ for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who could ‘stay’ at Stamford Bridge on one condition.

The England international joined Chelsea on loan during last summer’s transfer window, and this deal included a buy clause for around £25m.

Sancho needed a fresh start away from Old Trafford after failing to live up to expectations following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and he’s been on the exit ramp since he had a major fallout with Erik ten Hag in September 2023.

The winger only made three Premier League appearances for Man Utd last season, but he returned to form during his loan spell at Dortmund towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sancho featured for Man Utd during pre-season, but he was always likely to secure a move elsewhere and he joined Chelsea before last year’s summer transfer window closed.

The 25-year-old has 15 goal involvements for the Blues this season and he scored a stunning goal off the bench in the Europa Conference League final, as Enzo Maresca’s side battled back from behind to beat Real Betis 4-1.

Sancho has been criticised for some of his performances this season as he’s gone missing in certain games and it’s been reported that Chelsea could opt against a permanent transfer.

Per the clause, Chelsea would have to sign Sancho permanently for £25m after they finished above 14th in the Premier League, but they can pay a penalty fee of £5m to pull out.

A cancellation had been deemed most likely amid Sancho’s inconsistent form, but there has reportedly been a new twist in this transfer saga, with Sky Sports reporting that the Blues are ‘in talks to keep him at Stamford Bridge’.

It is noted that ‘Chelsea are in talks with his representatives about new contract terms’ as they ‘would like him to stay if they can agree on contract terms which fit in with the wage structure at the club’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has issued a follow-up report, confirming Chelsea’s stance. He tweeted: “Chelsea are in talks with Jadon Sancho over a new deal that would see them trigger an obligation to buy from #MUFC of up to £25m.

“Club preference is for Sancho to stay and adjust his wage to fit within Chelsea’s incentive-driven structure.

“Discussions don’t yet guarantee Sancho will remain, but reveal a willingness to find a solution.

“Should terms not be agreed, Chelsea will pay a £5m penalty fee, returning Sancho to #MUFC.”