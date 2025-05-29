Manchester United director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves has reportedly flown to Italy for a ‘meeting’ with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis over a potential swap deal this summer.

After the crushing disappointment of losing the Europa League final at the end of a dismal domestic season which saw Ruben Amorim’s side finish 15th in the Premier League having won just 11 of their 38 games, the Red Devils are looking to perform surgery on the squad this summer.

Several players are expected to leave, including Marcus Rashford and Antony, who both spent the second half of the season out on loan, while Amorim has reportedly told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club.

Doubt remains over the futures of both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, and the club is also looking to offload Rasmus Hojlund, who could be used in a swap deal to bring in a new striker.

Ipswich’s Liam Delap was thought to be ‘leaning towards’ a move to Old Trafford, but has now given Chelsea the green light to trigger his £30m release clause as the Blues hold the ‘trump card’ of European football next term.

That decision leaves United with limited options as alternative targets like Viktor Gyokeres will be of a similar mind to Delap.

But it was previously suggested, when rumours of Chelsea’s interest in him were circulating, that Champions League football wasn’t a dealbreaker for Victor Osimhen, offering United hope that they could lure the 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

Osimhen was up for grabs last summer and is said to have come close to reaching agreements with both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, but ended up on loan at Galatasaray, and has enjoyed a brilliant season in Turkey.

The striker scored 36 goals in 40 games across all competitions, playing a big hand in Galatasaray cruising to the Super Lig title.

Having been valued at around £100m by Napoli last summer, the Serie A side are now thought to be willing to accept offers of roughly half that amount to ensure his exit from the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

A report from Il Napolista claims sporting director Giovanni Manna and owner De Laurentiis sat down with Hargreaves, who flew in from Manchester, to discuss his potential move to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed that the three club chiefs discussed the possibility of a swap deal that would see Red Devils flop Rasmus Hojlund move to Naples, while United would also be required to pay €40m [£33m] on top of the Denmark international for Osimhen to become the Red Devils’ new No.9.