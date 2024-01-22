Man Utd chief to copy ‘Man City tactic’ as Ten Hag ‘overhaul’ leaves them down to bare bones

Omar Berrada is on his way and he may want to repeat his Man City success at Man Utd, while Erik ten Hag really is having a clear-out.

Talking tic-tacs

Manchester United have appointed Omar Berrada as chief executive after a spell as chief football operations officer at City Football Group. so of course…

Omar Berrada’s Man Utd in-tray: Selling flops, Erik ten Hag standoff, Man City tactic

The Mirror waste no time in deciding what the first jobs will be on Berrada’s agenda, just after somebody has shown him where the toilets are and which absolute d*cks will never make you a cup of tea.

Mediawatch is intrigued by ‘Man City tactic’. Is it to flout FFP? Is it to get an army of lawyers to fight any vague suggestion that they might not have absolutely paid for everything themselves?

No, it’s – and this is going to blow your tiny minds – ‘Find the right players’.

It’s almost like cheating, isn’t it?

During the last eight years, City have signed several top players from abroad – such as Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol and Ederson. Other Premier League teams were interested in these stars – but Berrada lured them to City. United’s new CEO must be just as persuasive at Old Trafford.

Thankfully, there is absolutely no difference between ‘luring’ players to join literally the best football team in Europe and ‘luring’ players to join the seventh best team in England.

He might just need another ‘tactic’.

To build or not to build

The theme continues in the Manchester Evening News, where we are told that ‘Omar Berrada knows what Manchester United must do to recreate Man City transfer success’. Is it ‘be the best football team in the world’? We think it might be.

Having been head of football operations at City, we can expect Berrada to undertake a strong review of recruitment at United. One step he may wish to replicate from his time at the Etihad is how he managed to help build a team packed to the brim with superstar talent.

He may wish to replicate? That opens up the possibility of him looking back at his time at Manchester City in which they signed Erling Haaland, Rodri, Bernardo Silva etc and thinking ‘nope, going to do it differently this time; we’re going to buy a right load of sh*t’.

After all, this is the man who said in 2021: “A common theme of my career has been to take risks and try things. To be part of a journey which can go well or go badly but you learn.”

Despite that, we still think he might try and build a really good squad. More as we get it.

Mortal combat

Over to MailOnline:

Poaching Omar Berrada – one of Man City’s inner circle – is such a coup for Manchester United and signals Ineos’ intent after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival… but it is not a mortal blow for their neighbours

Woah there. And there we were thinking that Manchester City (winners of five of the last six Premier League trophies) would literally be destroyed by the exit of a man who wasn’t even in the running for the same position at Manchester City.

Shocked to the very core here.

This is the trend

If you’re thinking that Omar Berrada leaving Manchester City for Manchester United has absolutely nothing to do with Liverpool then think again. Especially if you are a Trends Writer for the Liverpool Echo.

Incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada names the huge decision he’d have made at Liverpool

It’s a hella interesting use of the present tense for something that Berrada tweeted in 2012.

The ‘story’ is that Berrada suggested Pep Guardiola as a coach for Liverpool when Kenny Dalglish left for the second time. Almost 12 years ago.

The final line of this blatant click-grab is a doozy:

For his part, Berrada will now have to deal with the criticism he will undoubtedly face from City supporters after taking the decision to join their arch rivals. The chances of Guardiola following him to Old Trafford are less than slim.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how to write trending stories for Liverpool fans.

Bare bones

With this transfer window being a basically dead duck, there needs to be an impression created that actually, there’s absolutely loads going on. Step forward, The Sun:

Man Utd ‘to allow EIGHTH player to leave on loan this month’ as Erik ten Hag continues Old Trafford overhaul

That ‘Old Trafford overhaul’ in full:

EIGHT players leaving on loan with a grand total of one Premier League start between them. That’s quite the deconstruction of the Manchester United squad.

EIGHT players leaving on loan that includes three that have literally never played for Manchester United. Is it an ‘Old Trafford overhaul’ if they have never actually played at Old Trafford?

How on earth are Manchester United now going to cope with a first-team squad consisting of just 24 players after that massive overhaul?