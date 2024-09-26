Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has commented on when he thinks the English giants could win their first Premier League title since 2013.

The Red Devils have been a massive failure since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Several high-profile managers have struggled at Old Trafford as the overall regime under the Glazer Family was not up to scratch.

Man Utd supporters had been demanding change for years and they got their wish at the start of 2024 as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants.

The INEOS chief has only purchased a minority stake in Man Utd, but he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and huge changes have already been made.

One of Ratcliffe’s priorities was to overhaul United’s recruitment model and this goal was achieved ahead of this season. Sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox have joined chief executive Berrada in being given a role by the new co-owner.

Man Utd had a positive summer in the transfer market and Ratcliffe’s team acted professionally as they landed most of their top targets.

Despite this, the Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign. They have won just two of their first five Premier League games and were held to a 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their Europa League opener on Wednesday night.

Following this result, Erik ten Hag is among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season as the pressure is mounting on the Dutchman.

However, Berrada claims they are refusing to “give people false expectations” as a report from The Athletic claim he’s ‘told staff that the aim is to win the Premier League title in 2028, for the 150th anniversary of the club being formed’.

Berrada is insistent they are not setting a “10-year plan”. Instead, they have a “three-year plan to get there”.

“It’s not a 10-year plan. The fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it’s certainly a three-year plan to get there,” Berrada said.

“To think that we’re going to be playing football as good as Manchester City played against Real Madrid last season by next year is not sensible. And if we give people false expectations, then they will get disappointed. So the key thing is our trajectory, so that people can see that we’re making progress.

“I think it’s the club’s 150-year anniversary in 2028… if our trajectory is leading to a very good place in that sort of timeframe then we’d be very happy with that. Because it’s not easy to turn Manchester United into the world’s best football team.

“The ultimate target for Manchester United — and it’s always going to be thus, really — is that we should be challenging for the Premier League and challenging for the Champions League. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”