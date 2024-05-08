Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has been blasted for being “annoying to watch” as his teammates have been a “negative influence on him”.

The Red Devils invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during last year’s summer transfer window.

Hojlund was pursued after Man Utd pulled out of the race to sign Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as they were ruled to be too expensive.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a purple patch at the start of this year as he scored seven goals in six Premier League games. But since then, he has struggled and has just one goal in his last seven league matches.

Man Utd are having to ask a lot of Hojlund too soon as they are short of options in attacking areas and he expressed his frustrations during his side’s embarrassing 4-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

“He’s behaving really childishly…”

Ex-United player Paul Parker was far from happy from what he saw from Hojlund against Palace as the inexperienced striker is “annoying to watch”.

“If we’re going to talk about Hojlund, he’s in a very bad place at the moment,” Parker said in an interview with Tipsbladet.

“He’s behaving really childishly at the moment, and it seems like his teammates have had a negative influence on him because they also behave that way. He’s a big guy, but he keeps throwing himself, and it’s annoying to watch.

“The fans in Manchester are also talking about being irritated with Højlund because he’s gotten into a rhythm where he blames others for not going well for him at the moment.

“It’s just important to remember that the whole team is playing terribly. It’s not just Højlund’s fault, but he’s part of the problem.”

Palace defender Joachim Andersen did a job on Hojlund on Monday evening and Parker thinks he would “fit in really well” at Man Utd.

“Joachim Andersen is spot on when he says that. Hojlund constantly throws himself, and it really doesn’t suit him,” Parker added.

“It must be frustrating for Højlund that his national team mate had such a good handle on him, but Andersen must also be horrible to play against. He really got into Højlund’s head.

“He loves getting under the opponent’s skin, and he’s damn annoying. I love him, and many more defenders should be like him.

“A type like him would fit really well into Manchester United. He’s a fantastic player, and he reminds me of Thiago Silva in the way he plays. He’s a monster.”

