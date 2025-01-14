Man Utd issue ‘chilling’ response to Napoli’s first offer for star as Red Devils reveal what ‘is needed’

Man Utd have issued a ‘chilling’ response to Napoli’s first offer for Alejandro Garnacho as the Serie A side look to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports.

The Red Devils have not had a good first half of the Premier League season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 matches.

However, Man Utd have put in back-to-back impressive performances against Liverpool in the Premier League and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

And Man Utd are hoping to help reshape Amorim’s squad so that he can get the best from his formation, philosophy and playing style.

In order to do that, Man Utd may have to sell players with Marcus Rashford already putting his hand up with the England international insisting he’s ready for a “new challenge”.

There has also been interest in Argentina international Garnacho with Napoli looking to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Kvaratskhelia.

There were rumours on Monday that Napoli had made their first offer for Garnacho with the bid coming in at around €45m (£38m).

However, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim that, with Kvaratskhelia ‘virtually a PSG player’, Napoli have prepared a ‘hastily organized blitz’ on targets to replace him, including Garnacho.

The Serie A side have ‘already sounded out’ Man Utd winger Garnacho and the ‘answer was chilling’ with the Red Devils demanding €80m to allow the Argentinian youngster to leave Old Trafford in January.

The report adds: ‘A big discount is needed, which is why Manna then landed in Barcelona last night, to speak with the player’s agents and understand the feasibility of the deal.’

Another Man Utd player who is in the sights of other clubs is Kobbie Mainoo with Chelsea reportedly ready to pay as much as £70m to land the young midfielder.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained the situation surrounding the player, he said: “We’ve had many stories in recent days about the future of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United. He remains an important player for the club, which Ruben Amorim has confirmed publicly in his recent press conference.



“So, why this situation with Mainoo’s contract still not being signed? Already one year ago, January-February 2024, Man United tried to extend Mainoo’s contract, but then the whole structure changed.

“There have been plenty of changes internally at Manchester United, which means it’s different people negotiating the contract. This can be complicated when there are still important details to clarify and finalise.

“Still, United are relaxed about the situation. They are negotiating and they believe everything is under control, even if there are points to clarify in this new conversation.

“Overall, Mainoo is happy at Manchester United and not desperate to leave at all, so conversations remain ongoing to resolve his future at Old Trafford.”

