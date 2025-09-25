According to reports, Manchester United have already picked out a ‘prime candidate’ to replace under-fire head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd‘s struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign, as there is little sign of improvement under Amorim.

Under Amorim, the Red Devils have gone backwards and hit a new low in 2025/26, finishing 15th in the Premier League in a trophyless season.

This season, Man Utd have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town and have suffered defeats in the Premier League against Man City and Arsenal to sit 11th after five games.

Therefore, Amorim is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and he remains under pressure following last weekend’s surprising 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Man Utd desperately need to build momentum and Amorim will be under huge pressure if his side fails to beat Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

In the meantime, Man Utd are being linked with several potential replacements and a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims they have settled on AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as their ‘prime candidate’ and ‘top choice’ to replace Amorim.

The report claims Iraola is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester City after Spurs opted against a move for him in the summer.

Man Utd are said to be in favour of Iraola due to ‘his tactical acumen and ability to maximise limited resources’.

The report adds:

‘United’s hierarchy view Iraola as an elite coach capable of navigating the intense pressure of managing a global giant. His ability to implement a cohesive system at Bournemouth, coupled with his success in developing young talents, has convinced United bosses of his readiness for a step up. ‘Manchester City are also tracking Iraola as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, whose departure is speculated to be on the horizon in the coming seasons. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that at Chelsea, Iraola is on the radar as a contingency plan should Enzo Maresca’s tenure unravel.’

Despite this, a recent report from Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed that Bournemouth are “doing everything” to keep Iraola.

“I think obviously if Man United do decide to part ways with Amorim, they’re going to look for the best man for the job,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“The Manchester United job will still be attractive, whatever their current situation, still a huge club, huge fan base and obviously there has been financial backing in the transfer market as well for managers.

“Iraola has done a remarkable job of Bournemouth, because he lost most of his top players this summer, but still really flourishing at Bournemouth.

“Obviously, Bournemouth are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

“They’re doing everything they can to agree terms and convince him to stay, because they don’t want to lose him, especially to a Premier League rival even if it is Man United.

“But look for United right now, they’re still remaining fully behind Amorim and they hope that he can turn things around.”