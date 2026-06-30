Could Alex Scott be an alternative to Mateus Fernandes at Man Utd?

According to reports, Manchester United have chosen their next midfield signing after it emerged that Matheus Fernandes is joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, though this is not entirely going to plan.

Michael Carrick’s side have struck a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m, but their plans have been complicated by Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious knee injury.

Man Utd have also missed out on Manchester City-bound Elliot Anderson, while it has now emerged that they will not sign Fernandes from West Ham.

In recent weeks, it had become clear that Fernandes was United’s leading target after Ederson, though a move was proving difficult due to West Ham’s £85m valuation and competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Fernandes agreement struck as Chelsea in talks for obscure defender

Unlike Spurs, Man Utd have shown an unwillingness to pay over the odds to sign Fernandes and other targets, and this has led to them missing out on the 21-year-old midfielder.

On Tuesday evening, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed that Tottenham had won the race to sign Fernandes after offering £85m for the midfielder.

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur win race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Spurs submitted highest proposal (believed to be ~£85m guaranteed) & 21yo #WHUFC midfielder opted to join #THFC. Numbers beyond where #MUFC willing to go.’

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have broken down why Fernandes has chosen to join Tottenham over Man Utd.

Unsurprisingly, the money on the table is one factor, but it is not the most prominent reason for this deal going through.

Instead, the report claims Fernandes has been convinced by Roberto De Zerbi’s project at Tottenham, while he is also keen to remain in London.

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The report explains: ‘Sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fernandes ultimately chose Tottenham because of his belief in Roberto De Zerbi’s vision for the club.

‘While Spurs’ financial package is understood to be superior to that offered by Man Utd, Fernandes’ camp have insisted the move was “not simply a case of joining the highest bidder.” Instead, the midfielder was won over by De Zerbi’s plans, the direction of the project in north London and the opportunity to remain in the capital.’

Manchester United’s next midfield target named

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Man Utd have turned to Bournemouth standout Alex Scott as an alternative, while there are also other targets on their radar.

‘Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott after missing out on Mateus Fernandes,’ Jacobs said on X.

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‘Spurs to pay £85m for Fernandes, a figure #MUFC were not prepared to meet.

‘Fernandes never communicated to either club a sole preference, leaving it to both to negotiate with West Ham.

‘Bournemouth want Scott to sign a new deal and are prepared to offer him a release clause within in. They value Scott around £80m.

‘Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea other clubs to watch. Arsenal already directly informed on Bournemouth’s stance.

‘#MUFC also have Aurelien Tchouaméni and Carlos Baleba on their list, and Spurs and Manchester City target Sandro Tonali is appreciated. Cost of deal would need to drop for #MUFC to proceed. Sander Berge another name discussed.’