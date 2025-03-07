Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer transfer window to replace Andre Onana, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling in many aspects of their play this season with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League after 27 matches.

Ruben Amorim’s side also exited the FA Cup on Sunday on penalties to Premier League rivals Fulham, while their final hope of silverware comes in the Europa League.

Goalscoring has been one of the main concerns this season with only five Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd this campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have scored just five Premier League goals between them and there are rumours a new centre-forward will be a priority in the summer.

However, Onana has also struggled at times this season with the Cameroonian producing some fantastic saves but also a number of errors leading to goals.

Man Utd have conceded 39 goals in 27 Premier League matches and there have been reports that some staff are ‘concerned’ at Onana’s displays this season.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd have ‘chosen’ Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia – who has been heavily linked with Arsenal – as their replacement for Onana.

The report adds that the Red Devils ‘have set their sights on’ the former Spain Under 21 international after Onana’s poor form ‘has led the English club to consider new options, and the young 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper appears as an attractive candidate for the restructuring of Erik ten Hag’s team.’

Amorim replaced Ten Hag in November but has yet to get the players heading in the right direction and he will want some help in the form of new signings in the summer.

Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Garcia ‘and the opportunity to defend the goal of one of the most important clubs in England is difficult to reject’.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister wants to see Onana “dominate the box” more as he outlines areas the goalkeeper can improve.

Pallister told Casino Apps: “I don’t like goalkeepers that take a chance! I’m an old-school centre-half and a lot of them would be asking, ‘what’s the goalkeeper doing?’ if they saw Andre Onana do some of the stuff he does with the ball at his feet.

“That being said, he is comfortable on the ball, but I’d prefer my goalkeeper to stop the ball going into the back of the net first and foremost. If you’re bad with the ball at your feet in this day and age then you’re probably not going to survive in a Premier League side, but I’d still prefer my goalkeeper to dominate the box, be decisive and make good saves.”

On whether he’d prefer having David De Gea in the Man Utd side, Pallister added: “I think David de Gea was released too early. I think he’s a very good goalkeeper, and I for one certainly wouldn’t have got rid of him.”