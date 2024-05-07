Man Utd ‘choose’ Southgate amid Ten Hag sack ‘indications’ with ‘announcement’ date revealed

Manchester United have ‘chosen’ Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the England manager his ‘top target’.

Ten Hag is facing down the barrel after Monday evening’s humiliating 4-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace.

He has been under a severe amount of pressure for months and has been the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked for a while.

What could save him is the lack of a solid option out there to replace him.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to come in if Ten Hag is sacked by new co-owner Ratcliffe, who – from the backroom staff to the players – is planning a huge overhaul this summer.

While there might not be any outstanding candidates for the role in the eyes of many, it looks like Ratcliffe is a big fan of Southgate, who is the ‘chosen’ one.

Man Utd make Southgate ‘top target’, Ten Hag sack coming

According to Foot Mercato, ‘all indications are that Ten Hag will be sacked this summer’ and Southgate is the club’s ‘priority target for the manager’s position’.

‘Very popular internally’, it is claimed that Manchester United are ‘convinced he is the ideal coach to put the club back in the right direction’.

Despite all of this, ‘there is no agreement between the two sides’, though ‘discussions are well underway and a positive outcome could soon be found’, ideally, ‘in the coming weeks’.

It is noted that the ‘announcement of his appointment could come after Euro 2024’, which Southgate will obviously be prioritising as England manager.

Man Utd: Jordan brutally compares Ten Hag and Southgate

A lot of people are unconvinced by Southgate’s credentials to take over at Old Trafford.

Speaking on talkSPORT this week, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan said that choosing between Ten Hag or Southgate as your manager is like picking “which disease you’d like to have least”.

Asked by host Jim White who he would select between the two, Jordan said: “What’s that, is that which disease you’d like to have least?

“Is that what you’re suggesting? With due respect, what you’re saying is pitch these two individuals against each other as a race to the bottom, in which disease do you want least, which affects you the least.

“Ten Hag to me is only a viable option if there’s something you know behind the scenes that the outside world and its eyes can’t see and don’t know.

“Over two years, you have to see something that indicates a cultural shift and a premise that is far better than the one you inherited.”

