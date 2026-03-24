According to reports, Manchester United have settled on their ‘three’ top targets to replace departing midfielder Casemiro this summer.

Since the end of last summer’s transfer window, it has been common knowledge that Man Utd‘s next priority in the market is to overhaul their midfield.

This has become a more pressing concern since it was confirmed that Casemiro would be leaving Man Utd once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Man Utd have drastically improved under interim boss Michael Carrick, while summer signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens have made a huge impact. However, they need to strengthen in midfield if they are to progress to another level.

Naturally, Man Utd have been linked with a lot of potential targets in recent months, with Newcastle standout Bruno Guimaraes among those mentioned as a possible signing.

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A report on Monday evening went as far as to say that Guimaraes has already ‘agreed personal terms’ ahead of a move to Man Utd, but this has since been refuted by our pals at TEAMtalk.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that the ‘truth’ on a supposed ‘salary agreement’ between Man Utd and Guimaraes is that these reports are “wide of the mark”.

Bailey has also suggested that Guimaraes could end up remaining at Newcastle.

Bailey said: “People think that Newcastle are somehow ready to open the floodgates and let all of their players leave this summer. That is simply not the case.”

He added: “Yes, [Newcastle] are aware due diligence is being done [over transfers] – in Bruno’s case, his people would not being doing their job if they were not assessing options but to suggest he has agreed terms to leave the club is wide of the mark, from what I am told.”

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And this aligns with the information revealed by respected journalist Andy Mitten, who believes Guimaraes is simply using Man Utd to earn a better contract at Newcastle.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims Man Utd have ‘cut their shortlist’ of targets to replace Casemiro and have a ‘new transfer wishlist’.

The report claims:

‘Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are United’s top contenders to take over from the Brazil star when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season. ‘The club have been linked with a number of central midfielders since it became clear that Casemiro would be moving on, and they are likely to be in the market for another one if Manuel Ugarte departs.’

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