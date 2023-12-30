Man Utd choose ‘top target’ as ‘desperate’ Ten Hag awaits Ratcliffe green light for £18m transfer

According to reports, VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been picked out by Manchester United as their ‘top target’ for January.

Man Utd‘s recent activity in the transfer market has largely been dominated by their pursuit of new strikers.

After being linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, they settled on Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the Red Devils from Serie A outfit Atalanta for an initial fee of £64m.

Hojlund has been one of United’s better performers this term and he scored his first Premier League goal in their 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

But Man Utd have arguably asked too much of the 20-year-old, who would certainly benefit from having a capable teammate to rotate with.

Like many of their rivals, Man Utd are unlikely to spend heavily in January but Guirassy has emerged as a potential low-cost option.

The striker has a £18m release clause in his contract and he’s on the radar of clubs around Europe after scoring 17 goals in his 14 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Football Insider claim Man Utd are ‘exploring a deal’ to sign Guirassy, who has been identified as their ‘top target’ for January. The report adds.

‘Well-placed sources say that Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a proven goalscorer in the January window to solve his side’s poor attacking output this season. ‘The Dutchman views Guirassy as a good fit for his tactical style at Old Trafford and is pushing United’s recruitment team to get a deal over the line. ‘However, all transfer business at United now requires approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team after they gained sporting control from the Glazer family this month. ‘The change of ownership and control at United is expected to cause delays with Football Insider revealing that all transfer plans at Old Trafford had been put on hold until Ratcliffe’s investment deal was completed.’

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd have “spoken to” Guirassy’s representatives.

“It could be one signing, it could be two, but Man United are looking for opportunities,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“For instance, they are speaking to the agents of some strikers – they had conversations also with Anthony Martial to try to understand his future, because it looks likely he will leave as a free agent in the summer, or he could leave in January and in that case United are exploring options.

“I’m told they have spoken to the representatives of Donyell Malen and other strikers around Europe like Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy.

“So, many players are on the list for United up front. As well as that, a defender is one other position they could choose to cover in January, though that could depend on the fitness of Lisandro Martinez.”