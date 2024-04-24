Man Utd told to ‘chuck £80m’ at Prem rivals for ‘proper players’ Ten Hag ‘needs right now’

Dwight Yorke thinks Manchester United should ‘chuck £80million’ at Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Eze and Olise are comfortably Palace’s two best attacking players and many believe both are ready to take the next step in their promising careers.

Man Utd should raid Crystal Palace for two ‘proper players’

The Eagles are playing some terrific stuff under new manager Oliver Glasner and both players are enjoying the attacking freedom their ability deserves.

There is reportedly plenty of interest in them, as well as defender Marc Guehi, with Palace owner Steve Parish expected to field plenty of calls in the summer.

Earlier this week, Liverpool icon John Barnes urged his former club to raid Palace for their three best players and now former Manchester United striker Yorke thinks Sir Jim Ratcliffe should join the race to sign Eze and Olise.

The Red Devils need some attacking inspiration with £85m winger Antony hardly capable of kicking his own backside, while Marcus Rashford has been woefully out of form this term, and Alejandro Garnacho has gone off the boil a bit in recent weeks.

Olise might be the right-winger Erik ten Hag’s side are crying out for, while Eze can add some unpredictability and quality on the other side, or through the middle as a No. 10.

Yorke, rather ambitiously, thinks United could tempt Palace into making themselves relegation candidates for £80m, with Olise and Eze able to “improve the club”.

“Man United should go buy two Crystal Palace players right now, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, without a doubt,” Yorke told TVSportGuide.

“Those two young boys are the players Man United need at the club right now. They’re young, great talents and would improve the club.

“In two or three years time, they would be coming into the best part of their careers, and they’d be integrated into the Man United side by then.

“Olise and Eze are proper players. They have some of the best potential I’ve ever seen. These two kids improve Man United’s attack, without a shadow of a doubt.

“The deals should be done already. Try chucking £80million or something like that for both of them.”

United have been bitterly disappointing this campaign and Ten Hag’s position at manager is under threat as a result.

They avoided one of the worst defeats in the club’s history against Coventry City in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, throwing away a three-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining, qualifying for the final after a penalty shootout victory.

Ten Hag’s men host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening in another game they are expected to win comfortably. It is important to expect the unexpected with this group of players, though.