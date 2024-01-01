Man Utd, City told ‘astronimical fee’ is required to land teen ‘courted by all major European teams’

Man Utd and Man City are both reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Manchester City and Manchester United both want to sign Lille teenager Leny Yoro but will have to pay an ‘astronomical fee’ to land him, according to reports.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut in May 2022 at the age of 16, coming off the bench in a Ligue 1 victory away to Nice.

He went on to make 13 league appearances in 2022/23 and has established himself as a regular starter under Paulo Fonseca.

Lille have been hard to beat with Yoro partnering Alexsandro at the back, losing only three of their opening 17 Ligue 1 fixtures this term.

Naturally, an 18-year-old who is starting for a decent side in a top-five league – not one of the big dogs like Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona – are going to quickly become a reported transfer target for the big dogs in question.

Alas, Yoro is being linked with both Manchester clubs.

According to Le10 Sport, Lille will ‘demand a totally crazy amount for their nugget’.

READ MORE: Four Liverpool signings among the 20 biggest January transfer window deals ever

It’s not like United or City are strapped for cash but the ‘crazy amount’ in question is €90million (£78million), when the player is worth €25m (£21.7m), as per Transfermarkt.

It is claimed that the teenage defender is being ‘courted by all the major European teams’ (they mean big dogs) and he is ‘one of the most desired Ligue 1 players of the moment’.

‘Several English giants’ have opened talks to sign Yoro with United and City making ‘contact’, while Liverpool are ‘ready’ to pay the big bucks.

Lille will sit down and talk to any club interested in signing their prized asset but the club’s priority is to keep hold of him.

Club president Olivier Letang is ‘aware’ it will be difficult to keep the player but to do so, he has set an ‘astronomical’ asking price of €90m.

PSG are keen but are behind United, City and Liverpool in the race to sign Yoro.

Pep Guardiola’s side are not expected to be as busy as their neighbours in the winter transfer window but they are already closing in on a signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, 2006-born Claudio Echeverri will join from River Plate on a six-year deal.

Romano says Echeverri will stay on loan at River until December with the ‘here we go’ confirmed.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder worth €12m on Transfermarkt and has 13 goals in 23 appearances for Argentina Under-17s.

Echeverri reportedly has a release clause worth €30m (£26m), which City have agreed to pay.

READ MORE: Prem clubs ranked on AFCON, Asian Cup absentees: Forest suffer; Man City, Newcastle unscathed