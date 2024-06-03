Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly set to be given the ‘go-ahead’ by UEFA to compete in Europe next season alongside their sister clubs.

Last week, it was reported by The Telegraph that Man Utd are ‘facing relegation’ from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League. This is because Man Utd’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owns Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice and they have both qualified for next season’s Europa League.

If UEFA’s ruling was not in United‘s favour, they would be relegated to the Europa Conference League as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while Nice ended up fifth in Ligue Un.

Current UEFA multi-club ownership (MCO) guidelines permit ‘any organisation or individual from having “decisive influence” over the running of more than one club in the same competition’.

It was also noted that ‘Ratcliffe and his Ineos group have until Monday (Today) to satisfy Uefa that Manchester United and Nice should both be allowed to compete in the Europa League next season’.

Man City are in a similar boat as their sister club – La Liga team Girona – finished third in the Spanish top division to earn themselves a place in next season’s Champions League along with the Premier League champions.

But in a huge boost to the two Premier League giants, a report from Martyn Ziegler of The Times reveals they ‘are set to be given the go-ahead by UEFA to compete in the same European competitions as their sister clubs in the coming season’.

It is mentioned that UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) are ‘due to issue a ruling on multi-club ownership issues on Monday for the two Manchester clubs and others involved in European competition’.

‘It is understood the CFCB is set to give approval to the Manchester clubs playing along with their sister clubs subject to certain conditions. ‘However the clubs are to be told that the 2024-25 season will be viewed as a transitional one and there will not be as much leeway given in future seasons. ‘The CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should he operated via a “blind trust” by a panel approved by Uefa. That model was used this season in a deal for AC Milan, Toulouse and their American investor Red Bird Capital.’

