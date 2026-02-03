According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘clear’ decision on whether to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo after it was claimed that they were ‘in talks’.

Ronaldo‘s second spell at Man Utd ended as his contract was cancelled by mutual consent at the end of 2022.

The Red Devils had no choice but to part ways with Ronaldo after he blasted then-head coach Erik ten Hag, the Glazer family and several club legends in a now-infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo quickly secured himself a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, but this move has not gone perfectly for the veteran forward.

The multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner was heavily linked with an exit from Al Nassr last year as there were suggestions that he was unhappy following their failure to win the Saudi Pro League or the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo was linked with Al-Hilal and other clubs competing in the Club World Cup ahead of last summer’s tournament, but he eventually decided to pen a contract extension with Al Nassr.

However, Ronaldo’s situation has boiled over in recent days, with reports claiming that he ‘refused to play’ in Monday’s 1-0 win against Al-Riyadh.

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with Al Nassr’s board over a lack of investment in the transfer market and there are now reports that he could leave the Middle East side.

Naturally, Man Utd have been the first club to be mentioned as a next possible destination for Ronaldo, even though a proposed third stint at Old Trafford is fanciful at best.

A report has claimed that the Red Devils are ‘in talks’ over re-signing Ronaldo, who is said to be willing to make a ‘financial sacrifice’ to force through the transfer.

Now, Portuguese outlet Record claims Europe and the MLS are ‘possible destinations’ for Ronaldo, who has a 50 million euro (£43m) ‘release clause’ that can be activated in this summer’s transfer window.

And an update from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are ‘clear’ that they have ‘no intention’ of pursuing a ‘sensational’ deal for Ronaldo, whose ‘exit’ from Al Nassr is still ‘closer than ever’.

