Man Utd give clear Ten Hag verdict as Prem giants ‘plan talks’ with Dutchman to ‘discuss contract’

According to reports, Manchester United are planning to ‘open talks’ with head coach Erik ten Hag over a new contract beyond 2025.

The former Ajax head coach was appointed by the Premier League giants last summer as he replaced interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd as they won the Carabao Cup and finished in the top four last season. This was achieved even with him facing difficulties off the field as a result of the prolonged Cristiano Ronaldo saga.

The Dutchman has received criticism at the start of this campaign following Man Utd’s worrying start to the new season.

Man Utd have produced a couple of worrying performances as they have lost three of their first six Premier League games. They have bounced back in recent days as they beat Burnley 1-0 in the league and Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

It was claimed last week that Man Utd are ‘worried’ about Ten Hag and they would ‘consider’ sacking him if their results do not pick up, but this has now been rubbished by 90min.

They are reporting that ‘United are planning to open talks over a new contract for manager Ten Hag’. The report adds.

‘The Dutchman is contracted to United until June 2025 with the option to extend for a further year, but it’s understood that renewal talks were always pencilled in for around 18 months into the initial deal. The club’s hierarchy intend to continue with them and have already touched base with Ten Hag’s camp. ‘Chief Executive Richard Arnold has been given autonomy over processes since his appointment and is attempting to proceed as normal with regards to contract renewals for players and staff. Marcus Rashford signed a new long-term contract over the summer and it’s understood Ten Hag is now in line for talks. ‘Arnold and John Murtough are understood to be very happy with Ten Hag and continue to give him their full backing – even in the wake of recent difficult results and issues off the pitch. They believe Ten Hag remains the right man to lead United forward and have recently displayed their backing of the 53-year-old in a fall out between the manager and Jadon Sancho.’

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far



After United’s win over Palace on Tuesday night, Ten Hag praised Sofyan Amrabat, who made his full debut in the Carabao Cup fixture.

“Sofyan is a player, and that was one of the reasons we signed him, where the team needs him, he will play and he can play in more positions,” Ten Hag said.

“Every player has his best position but he gives a certain dynamic in the game. We have seen today but also for him and many players, we just started.

“That process was a little bit interrupted by the many injuries we have because when you can play a long time with the same team then you get routines, the players learn each other and it’s more automatic.

“You see Mason (Mount), Amrabat, you see also others, they can contribute to our game and they will do.”

READ MORE: Cucurella and Van de Beek among Premier League outcasts yet to play a minute

