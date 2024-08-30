Man Utd ‘clearly an option’ as Raheem Sterling’s stance on Arsenal transfer is revealed

Man Utd is still “clearly an option” on deadline day for Raheem Sterling after his stance on a transfer to Arsenal is revealed, according to reports.

Sterling heads into the final day of the transfer window knowing that failure to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge could see him without competitive football until at least January.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear that Sterling should pursue a move elsewhere as he doesn’t fit into the Italian’s plans for the future.

Speaking on Wednesday, Maresca reiterated his stance on Sterling: “I prefer to be honest with players. The ones who are not involved are not going to be involved and they won’t get any minutes if they stay.

“I don’t know what happens when the window closes if they are still here. The ones who will get minutes are the ones I think can help us.

“Raheem is a fantastic guy who has trained very well. Every manager has a different idea and he is the kind of winger that is not one that I like. History and numbers speak for Raheem. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

“The rest are training apart, they are not going to get minutes. I have been clear and honest with them.”

And now Man Utd and Arsenal could fight it out on transfer deadline day for Sterling with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth insisting that the Red Devils are still an “option” for the Chelsea winger.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “Manchester United is clearly going to be one of those options.

“Now this has come more from the Chelsea end, because they are offering Sterling to United. Now, United, make no mistake about it, if Sancho was to go, they don’t actually need to replace Sancho.

“They feel they’ve got enough quality and quantity in the forward lines to be able to deal with the Sancho departure.

“However, the idea of Sterling is something that they are considering, but they still maintain that the Sterling issue is a Chelsea issue, so they would be willing to allow Sancho to leave regardless of whether Raheem Sterling was to come to Manchester United or not.”

A report in The Independent has insisted that Sterling ‘would be keen on the move’ to Arsenal before the window shuts with the England international having a ‘strong relationship’ with Mikel Arteta.