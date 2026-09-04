The Premier League transfer window is closed and Premier League squads are basically settled until January, barring the odd late bolter for Saudi Arabia.

So where have all the transfers left Premier League clubs? Manchester City are certainly have the most valuable squad after they spent the most money ever spent by any club in one transfer window…

We also take a look at the percentage change in value since June 1, which takes in the summer transfers and values boosted by the World Cup. All numbers taken from transfermarkt.

The most valuable Premier League squads

20) Hull City: £217.25m (UP 162.9%)

They have spent a fair whack of money to become Premier League-ready with a net spend more than Arsenal and Manchester United. And they still have the weakest squad on paper.

19) Coventry City: £239.41m (UP 43.5%)

Another big-spending summer from a promoted club playing catch-up.

18) Ipswich Town: £283.95m (UP 57.1%)

Another big-spending summer from a promoted club playing catch-up. Julio Enciso and Exequiel Palacios add considerable value.

17) Everton: £338.54m (DOWN 12.6%)

One of only five Premier League clubs to somehow lose value over the summer, with Iliman Ndiaye the big loss in a disastrous summer.

16) Fulham: £345.16m (UP 3.6%)

It felt like a static summer from Fulham and the numbers reflect that. The problem? Alvaro Arbeloa does not have the same goodwill as Marco Silva.

15) Leeds United: £350.1m (UP 17.8%)

That rise reflects a great summer from Leeds United, who have pulled themselves above both Fulham and Everton by bringing in James Trafford, Harry Wilson and assorted others.

14) Sunderland: £362.18m (UP 10.4%)

That rise is basically the signing of Malick Fofana, which turned a slightly worrying window into a decent one for Sunderland.

13) Nottingham Forest: £447.12m (DOWN 8.4%)

Selling Elliot Anderson and loaning out some (on paper at least) valuable players leaves Forest in the red for the summer.

12) Aston Villa: £491.62m (UP 3.2%)

Surprised? They lost really good players like Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa but sold that trio for more than their value, and they brought in seven players for considerable fees, as well as Alejandro Garnacho on loan.

11) Bournemouth: £493.56m (UP 13.3%)

A landmark summer for Bournemouth because they kept Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan and Alex Scott, who all rose in value last season.

10) Brentford: £502.36m (UP 20.6%)

Like Bournemouth, they basically lost nobody of any value and gained Mamadou Sangare and El Hadji Malick Diouf. A really good window.

9) Crystal Palace: £507.86m (UP 5.7%)

A surprise rise but the loan signing of Honest Ahanor gave them a boost on deadline day, while they did at least keep hold of Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton.

8) Brighton: £518.42m (UP 9.3%)

Just Brighton doing Brighton things.

7) Newcastle United: £520.66m (DOWN 15%)

The biggest drop in value across the Premier League does not take them down a position but does take them closer to the pack and further away from the Big Six, who stripped away their midfield while Anthony Gordon headed to Barcelona.

6) Tottenham Hotspur: £694.95m (DOWN 0.2%)

They have spent a hell of a lot of money to basically stand still this summer, with Cristian Romero and Djed Spence among the valuable players leaving for relative peanuts while they have clearly overpaid for some of their expensive arrivals.

5) Manchester United: £794m (UP 23.7%)

That’s what bringing in a whole new midfield (and a Like A New Signing in Marcus Rashford) can do. Theirs is the biggest rise among established Premier League clubs, which feels kind of odd.

4) Liverpool: £880m (UP 0.4%)

The biggest net spend in the Premier League to stand still.

3) Chelsea: £930m (DOWN 6.8%)

They have shed a whole load of deadwood (and Enzo Fernandez) this summer to somehow emerge with a transfer profit. Win the title from here and it’s a genuine masterclass.

2) Arsenal: £1.14bn (UP 8.1%)

Just an excellent squad made even better this summer with the introductions of Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa in particular.

1) Manchester City: £1.23bn (UP 8.9%)

A summer of real change at Man City but the numbers suggest they have emerged stronger after two £100m-plus purchases. The top nine most valuable players in the Premier League are ALL from the top three clubs on this list.