Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain and this transfer could lead to two sales.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team are not messing around this summer as they have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Man Utd were always going to be busy in the transfer market after they finished eighth in the Premier League last season and the early signs suggest the club are on track for an improved campaign.

The Premier League giants need to offload sellable assets to raise funds for more signings and it’s being reported that Jadon Sancho is ‘close’ to following Mason Greenwood in leaving.

Man Utd and PSG are understood to be in talks over several deals as a ‘brutal final offer’ is being prepared for Netherlands international Xavi Simons.

The Red Devils are also hoping to buy Uraguay international Ugarte from PSG and Football Insider are reporting that they are ‘closing in’ on the signing.

The report explains: ‘Man United will hold new talks this week over a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 23-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, the same agent who completed the Leny Yoro transfer.

‘The Premier League giants are working on strengthening the squad’s central areas this summer.

‘United will listen to offers for Scott McTominay and Casemiro, potentially leaving space for Erik ten Hag to bolster his options in midfield.’

In the defence department, Man Utd have already signed 18-year-old Yoro, but another addition is required at centre-back as Harry Maguire and/or Victor Lindelof could follow Raphael Varane in leaving this summer.

After refusing to meet Everton’s asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite, Man Utd turned their attention to signing Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt and they remain in talks with the Bundesliga giants over the transfer.

Man Utd’s offers for Branthwaite fell way short of Everton’s asking price and German journalist Christian Falk claims their first rejected bid for De Ligt was below Bayern Munich’s valuation.

He said: Manchester United offer €35 million (£29m) for Matthijs de Ligt (24). FC Bayern has rejected the offer.

“FC Bayern demand €50 million (£43m) plus add-ons. Bayern have to sell players to buy new players. Negotiations between the clubs continue.”