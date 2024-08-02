Man Utd ‘close in’ on signing after transfer ‘hijack’ as ‘update’ reveals reason for ‘delay’

Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Man Utd and West Ham badges.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on signing Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui after submitting their ‘opening’ offer.

Man Utd have already paid around £90m this summer to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna. They are also close to signing former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin.

The Premier League giants are working on several more deals as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team look to ensure they have a much better season after finishing eighth in the Premier League last term.

They are currently in talks with Bayern Munich to sign right-back Mazraoui and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Friday morning that Man Utd have made an ‘opening joint bid’ for the two players.

Mazraoui is being targeted as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is being targeted by Premier League rivals West Ham United.

It has been reported in recent days that the Hammers are edging closer to signing the right-back, but Football Insider are reporting that this transfer has been ‘delayed’ because Serie A giants Inter Milan have ‘hijacked’ the deal.

The report explains.

‘Both clubs are pushing to get the deal over the line before the season begins on 16 August. ‘However, the player’s decision remains a stumbling block for the deal as Wan-Bissaka is said to prefer a move abroad amid interest from Inter Milan. ‘The final decision will rest with the player as negotiations continue between the clubs. United are looking to receive £15million from the deal, while the Hammers are offering closer to £10million. ‘Sources say a deal is expected to be reached between both parties soon, but Wan-Bissaka will take his time before committing to a deal with West Ham. ‘Wan-Bissaka is still expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, but talks with West Ham will have to convince him to make the switch despite interest from elsewhere. ‘The Hammers have already failed in an attempt to convince Mazraoui to join the club this summer prior to United opening talks, and do not want a repeat situation.’

A later ‘update’ from Football Insider revealed Man Utd are ‘closing in on a deal’ to sign Mazraoui.