According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on a ‘surprise’ signing ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to be busy in the next transfer window as a huge rebuild is required with Ruben Amorim’s side set to finish deep in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system, with a new striker and No.10 required as priority signings.

It has also been suggested that they could make changes to their goalkeeping department with Andre Onana enduring a really difficult season.

Earlier this month, a report from Manchester Evening News revealed Amorim ‘decided’ to sign a new goalkeeper ‘less than two months into his tenure’.

The report revealed:

‘Manchester United intend to sign a goalkeeper and striker in what is shaping up to be a drastic summer transfer window at the club.

‘Ruben Amorim decided less than two months into his tenure that United would need a new goalkeeper to compete with Andre Onana and a centre forward is an urgent priority. ‘United have planned for a goalkeeper incoming for several months. Altay Bayindir could leave to increase his chances of starting for Turkey at the World Cup next year while Tom Heaton is considering retirement and his deal expires at the end of June. ‘Onana switched to the Lian Sports Group agency two months ago but sources have stressed he sees his future at United, despite several high-profile errors this season.’

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will sign a new No.1, but a report from Football Insider has revealed that they are ‘closing in’ on former Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to ‘replace’ Heaton.

Woodman progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and made nine appearances for the Premier League.

The 28-year-old had several loan spells elsewhere before he joined Championship outfit Preston in 2022. He has made 116 appearances for the Lilywhites over the past three seasons.

Woodman is due to become a free agent in the summer and the report from Football Insider claims Man Utd are keen to sign him in a ‘surprise move’.