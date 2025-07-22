Man Utd ‘close’ to next exit after Rashford as Juventus look to add £72m flop in double deal

Man Utd are ‘close’ to selling Jadon Sancho to Juventus this summer and the Italian giants have their eye on another Red Devils man, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made two major signings this summer in the form of Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and Bryan Mbeumo for £71m from Brentford, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

A number of players are set to be sold to raise funds for summer incomings with Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho amongst the names reportedly on the transfer list at Old Trafford.

Man Utd academy graduate Rashford is now closing in on a transfer to Barcelona with the forward travelling to Spain in order to complete a loan with an option to buy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Monday: ‘Marcus Rashford, set for medical as new Barcelona player today authorized by Man United. All documents are being exchanged between the two clubs today.’

And now Sancho looks likely to be the next of the “bomb squad” out the door at Old Trafford with Juventus now closing in on a deal to sign the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

And now transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told United In Focus that Juventus could look to sign Rasmus Hojlund as well Sancho this summer.

Bailey said: “Damien Comolli believes a deal for Jadon Sancho is close but one for Randal Kolo Muani isn’t – which has seen him ask about Rasmus Hojlund.

“This is an interesting option for both Hojlund and United – if this double deal came off it would get rid of one of the bomb squad and another player who they accept is not going to have a starting role next season.

“United have made it clear they want another striker this summer, whether Hojlund stayed or not. I am told the club as a whole believe a parting of the ways would be the ideal scenario, coupled with them landing their new number nine.”

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson will be pleased with the latest news after telling Sancho and Rashford that they needed to move abroad.

Johnson said earlier this month: “There looks to be quite a few Manchester United players who are not in Rúben Amorim’s plans and destined for a summer exit. Two of those are Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

“Both players spent last season on loan, Sancho tried at Chelsea, and Rashford had a brief stint at Aston Villa, but neither managed to fully rediscover their form or force a way back into United’s plans.

“Realistically, even though both these players clearly have ability, those loan spells haven’t worked. They can’t get into the United team and I doubt any of the Premier League big guns will be looking at them.

“Where these guys go is completely up to them. It all depends on how much motivation they’ve got left, what level they want to push themselves to, and which manager takes an interest in them. But, most likely, I can see a move abroad for both Sancho and Rashford.

“We’ve seen more and more English players making that move to other European leagues in recent years, and this might be the best and most likely path for them now.”