Premier League outfit Man Utd are on the verge of signing Spain Under-21 midfielder Javi Guerra from La Liga side Valencia, according to reports.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League in the season just gone with Ruben Amorim failing to improve on the results and performances under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have mainly been concentrating on bringing in attacking reinforcements so far this summer with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils last term.

INEOS have brought in Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha from Wolves in a deal worth around £62.5m with Man Utd also bidding for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Bringing in a top-class striker is proving more difficult with one of their top targets, Viktor Gyokeres, choosing to leave Sporting CP and join Arsenal this summer.

And now their focus has shifted slightly to central midfield too with reports claiming that they are closing in on a deal to sign Valencia midfielder Guerra.

READ: Ranking Marcus Rashford’s transfer options: Barcelona? Arsenal? Aston Villa return?

Without any extra details, Italian journalist Daniele Longo wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Javi Guerra is close to join @ManUtd.’

Guerra, who has an £87m release clause in his contract at the Mestalla, contributed three goals and three assists in 36 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, as Carlos Corberan’s side finished 12th.

With Christian Eriksen already leaving the club and Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford remaining uncertain, Amorim is clearly looking to bring in a younger profile with Guerra 22 years old.

But Man Utd are still struggling to offload some of their fringe players like Jadon Sancho, who spent last season out on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 Mediawatch: ‘Bryan Mbeumo deal done’ as Ruben Amorim role misunderstood

👉 Manchester United have failed Amorim yet again with pre-season embarrassment

👉 Double striker blow for Man Utd as Ornstein gives update on Watkins speculation

There have been reports that Juventus want Sancho and could even offer players in a swap deal but Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that the England international has told the Serie A giants to ‘speed up’ their attempts to sign him.

Pedulla wrote on his website: ‘Jadon Sancho wants Juve. And he has asked Juve to speed up. There is a basic agreement for the player, valued at around 25 million by Manchester United, the contractual situation needs to be sorted out.

‘Sancho has met Juventus’ needs by going well below double figures, Juve started with 5 million plus bonuses, they have raised the bar but there is still something going on between supply and demand.

‘Sancho has at least a couple more offers, but he has given priority to Juve and does not want to wait too long. Let’s remember that the Bianconeri were the only Italian club to seek Sancho, despite the continuous links to Napoli. Now we need to close, tomorrow we get into the heart of the matter.’