Man Utd ‘close’ to ‘stealing blockbuster signing’ after Amorim submits ‘express wish’ for ‘priority’ deal

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies after Ruben Amorim submitted an ‘express wish’.

Amorim has replaced Erik ten Hag at Man Utd and has made a positive start. He has two wins and one draw from his three games in charge across all competitions.

The 39-year-old’s side will be tested on Wednesday night as they face title contenders Arsenal at The Emirates. Ahead of this match, United are ninth in the Premier League and four points adrift of the Champions League places.

This game will give a clearer indication of where Man Utd are at under Amorim, but there is expected to be an overhaul at Old Trafford in the coming months.

One of Amorim’s priorities will be to sign a left-back as Man Utd have been without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for much of this season.

Malacia recently returned to action, while Shaw has suffered a “small setback” and is “devastated” that his spell on the sidelines has been expected.

Shaw said in a statement. “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

“I understand there is gunna [sic] be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it.”

Man Utd are being linked with several potential targets and Davies is understood to be under consideration. The Canadian international could be available for a free transfer in the summer as he is one of the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract in 2025.

Real Madrid are also in the running to sign Davies and have been considered his most likely next destination, but a report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘close to stealing this blockbuster signing’ from the La Liga giants.

United are said to have ‘taken a firm step towards competing with Real Madrid’ for Davies after Amorim made his stance on the signing of a new left-back clear.