Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly closing in on a return to Serie A, while Manchester United are stepping up efforts to make their next signing.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £200m on new signings, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each player made a positive impact against Arsenal in last weekend’s 1-0 loss, so the early signs are that Ruben Amorim‘s side will be more dangerous in attacking areas this season.

However, the Red Devils still need upgrades in other positions before this summer transfer window closes, with it widely reported that their priority is to secure a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

To seal signings in these positions, Man Utd likely need exits to raise funds, and Hojlund currently looks the most likely to move elsewhere before this window closes.

The striker has dropped in the pecking order following the arrival of Sesko, and in a ‘clear message’ from Amorim, he was not included in Man Utd’s squad for their match against Arsenal.

After a decent debut season at Old Trafford, Hojlund’s form dramatically declined last season as he was heavily criticised for his poor form, with the forward devoid of all confidence as he struggled to do the basics.

Hojlund should benefit from a fresh start elsewhere, and earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed his preference regarding his next move.

He said on X: “Rasmus Højlund and his camp have made clear to Napoli, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and all clubs interested that he prefers loan with obligation to buy.

“Højlund always wanted to stay at Man United…

“…but if he has to leave, want move to be guaranteed to feel total confidence.”

Now, Sky Italy are reporting that Serie A holders Napoli have made Hojlund a ‘priority’ target following Romelu Lukaku’s injury and are ‘willing’ to ‘change the deal’ in Man Utd’s favour.

The report claims:

‘Rasmus Hojlund is a priority for Napoli, who have returned to the transfer market to find a reinforcement in attack following Romelu Lukaku’s injury. ‘The parties are in constant contact, with the Azzurri willing to change the deal to secure the Dane, moving from a loan with an option to buy to a €40-€45 million [potentially £39m overall] commitment.’

Regarding possible incomings, Romano revealed on Friday morning that Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens remains an option for Man Utd, who are close to an agreement with the goalkeeper on personal terms.

Romano claimed: “Understand Manchester United are still working on deal to sign Senne Lammens, talks underway.

“Personal terms are almost agreed and Man United are in active talks for the Belgian goalkeeper.

“#MUFC try to anticipate more clubs from France and Italy, also based on exits.”