Man Utd are now edging closer to receiving a huge windfall after news that Roma are looking to sign Mason Greenwood from Marseille, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

And the Man Utd academy product has continued to impress in 2025/26 with 21 goals and eight assists 42 matches in all competitions for Marseille.

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There have been claims previously that Man Utd could want him to re-sign for the club after his impressive form – but that now seems very unlikely.

But Man Utd still stand to benefit from any transfer this summer with the Red Devils possessing a 50 per cent sell-on clause in their transfer agreement with Marseille.

And now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Serie A side Roma are expected to make ‘initial contacts’ in the coming days for Greenwood as they look to seal a summer move.

Despite Marseille’s high asking price for Greenwood, knowing they will lose half the fee to Man Utd, Roma are ready to ‘push hard’ for the Englishman.

Di Marzio added: ‘Roma has chosen Mason Greenwood. He is Gian Piero Gasperini’s first choice, and initial contacts with OM are expected in the coming days to understand the feasibility of the deal and its conditions.

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‘The initial asking price for the English striker is over €50 million, but Roma are keen to make a move. This season, he has made 45 appearances for the French club, scoring 26 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.’

The Metro have claimed that Man Utd, who are now led by new permanent head coach Michael Carrick, have ‘put three players up for sale’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Citing various other reports, Man Utd are ‘likely’ to move Manuel Ugarte on over the next month or so – but will find it hard to recoup the £50m they paid Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

Andre Onana, who is set to return for pre-season at Man Utd, is not part of club’s plans with Trabzonspor – who the goalkeeper was on loan at last season – interested in a deal.

And Man Utd have also decided to attempt to cash in on Joshua Zirkzee, who has failed to contribute enough goals and assists since moving Bologna, with sides in Italy interested.

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